April 12, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 12, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BIG SEVENTH INNING TRUMPS SEA DOGS ON SUNDAY - Despite an outstanding Double-A debut by Brandon Walter, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats plated four runs in the seventh inning and added two more in the eighth to top Portland, 6-2. Walter tossed 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit in the third inning. Joan Martinez allowed four runs off of four hits putting the Fisher Cats ahead, 4-0. Then in the eighth inning, two wind-blown singles came around to score via a two-run double by Spencer Horwitz, extending New Hampshire's lead, 6-0. The Sea Dogs struck in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run single by Kole Cottam. The bases were then loaded for David Hamilton, but he was called out on strikes for the final out of the game.

HOW DID THE 'DOGS FARE OPENING WEEKEND - The Sea Dogs finished the weekend batting .250 with seven doubles, a triple and two home runs. They drew 11 walks and struck out 32 times, but also stole five bases. The pitching staff finished with a 4.88 ERA, but had strong strikeout numbers. Portland pitchers struck out 27 batters in their 24.0 innings allowing 13 earned runs on 19 hits.

LEADING THE LEAGUE ALREADY - A multitude of Sea Dogs are already among the top leaders in the Eastern League. David Hamilton is ranked first in stolen bases (4), RBI (7), tied for second in home runs (2), total bases (14), is third is slugging (1.300), and fourth in OPS (1.915) and extra base hits (3). Kole Cottam is tied for third in on-base percentage with .625. Brandon Walter and Victor Santos are tied for first in the league with innings pitched (5.0) while Walter is also first in WHIP (0.20) and second with opposing batting average (.067)

STARTING ROTATION SHINES - The three starters over the weekend, Chris Murphy, Victor Santos and Brandon Walter were locked in for the first games of the season. They combined for 14.0 innings allowing just two earned runs on seven hits. They issued five walks while striking out 15 hitters and limited opposing hitters to a .149 batting average. Walter was the standout of the three in his Double-A debut pitching 5.0 shutout innings with just one hit allowed on Sunday afternoon.

NICE TO SEE YOU, MR. SENATOR - The Portland Sea Dogs will face the Harrisburg Senators for the first time this season. The Senators went 2-1 over the weekend against the Altoona Curve. Harrisburg recorded a two-run homer and two-run double to secure the 5-3 victory over the Curve on Sunday. Matt Brill earned his second save in three games for the Senators.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Brayan Bello takes the mound for the Sea Dogs in his first game of the 2022 season. Bello is the No. 5 prospect in the Red Sox system according to Baseball America, and the top pitching prospect. He was named the Red Sox' Starting Pitcher of the Year in 2021, ranked second in the organization with 132 SO. He also recorded 10+ strikeouts five times, including three with Portland. RHP Steven Fuentes will start for the Senators, and enters his second-consecutive season with the "Best Changeup" in Washington's system, according to Baseball America.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.