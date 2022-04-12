Curve Squelch Squirrels' Rally on Opening Night

April 12, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell in their home opener to the Altoona Curve, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd of 9,810 fans on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The attendance of 9,810 fans tied the third-largest crowd to see a Flying Squirrels game at The Diamond. It was the 53rd full-capacity sellout in franchise history.

The Flying Squirrels (2-2) stranded 11 on base in the loss, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Richmond put two runners on in the ninth, but Chesapeake native and Randolph-Macon alum Colin Selby (Save, 1) worked a double play from Diego Rincones to end the game.

The Curve (2-2) opened the scoring in the fourth inning against Flying Squirrels starter Tristan Beck (Loss, 0-1). Carter Bins hit an RBI double to plate the first run of the game and Connor Scott added a two-run single.

Richmond broke the shutout in the sixth inning against Noe Toribio (Win, 1-0). With runners on first and third, Frankie Tostado grounded out to bring Rincones home from third.

In the seventh, Brett Auerbach drove an RBI single to close the Flying Squirrels within a run.

The Flying Squirrels put runners on first and third in the eighth with two outs, but Tahnaj Thomas struck out Shane Matheny to escape the jam.

Auerbach, Tostado and Mike Gigliotti each had two hits for Richmond. Relievers Frank Rubio, Taylor Rashi and Chris Wright combined for five scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve continue the series on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Gray Fenter (0-0, 9.00) will start for Richmond, countered by Altoona right-hander Travis MacGregor, who will make his season debut.

Wednesday is "Salute to the Service Industry" Night at The Diamond as the Flying Squirrels recognize service industry professionals who make RVA's food scene great. It is also Wine & K9s Wednesday, and fans can enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.