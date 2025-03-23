LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Inter Miami CF II vs Columbus Crew 2: Mar 23, 2025
March 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2025
- Austin FC Beats San Diego FC in First-Ever Meeting Between the Clubs - Austin FC
- San Diego FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Start on the Road vs. Austin FC - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Settle for Draw After Late Own Goal Gives Atlanta United FC Equalizer - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Blanked, 3-0, to Nashville SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Earns 1-0 Road Win Versus Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas
- Sounders FC Plays to Scoreless Draw with Houston Saturday Evening on the EQC Pitch at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Road Point in Scoreless Draw Versus Seattle Sounders FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Wraps Perfect Road Trip with 3-1 Win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Shorthanded RSL Fall 0-1 to Dallas at Home - Real Salt Lake
- Rapids Lose Their First Match of the MLS Regular Season, Fall to Portland Timbers 0-3 - Colorado Rapids
- 'Caps Come Up Short in Tight Contest With Chicago at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- International Duty Roundup: Two Inter Miami CF Academy Players in Action
- Inter Miami CF Opens Miami Freedom Park Experience Center in Wynwood
- Inter Miami CF Holds Fifth Annual Equipment Drive Presented by Florida Blue
- Four Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window
- Injury Update: Lionel Messi