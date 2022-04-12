Lions' Final Four Regular-Season Games - All at Home - Begin Tonight

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Here we go: The Lions final four regular-season games begin tonight against the Adirondack Thunder.

The Lions sit in third place in the North Division with a .523 winning percentage (and with those four games left to play, all at Colisée Vidéotron), followed by the Worcester Railers in fourth place with a .500 winning percentage (and three games left to play) and then in fifth spot are the Maine Mariners, with a .493 winning percentage (and also with three games left to play). Only two of these three teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Although it's often a cliché when teams declare an upcoming game is a "must win game," Lions head coach Éric Bélanger would be completely justified, and correct, in making that statement.

And don't forget tonight's game is Fan Appreciation Night presented by the Centre Pédiatrique Social de Trois-Rivières. Fans in attendance are in for a real treat, and what could be better than having Fan Appreciation Night held on a night when a regular-season game has all the hallmarks of a playoff game?

Puck drop at Colisée Vidéotron is 7:00 p.m.

Players to watch:

Lions' forward Anthony Nellis leads the team in scoring with 19-38-57 totals in 63 games.

Adirondack forward Shane Harper is the Thunder's leading scorer with 50 points (22 goals and 28 assists) in 44 games played.

