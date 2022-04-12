Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen: April 12, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (32-29-6-1 / .522) host the Jacksonville Icemen (38-26-3-2 / .587) at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center to conclude the home portion of the 2021-22 schedule.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 7-5-0-0 against Jacksonville this year in the 14-game regular season series. After Orlando enjoyed a home streak of 23-0-0-0 against the Icemen, Jacksonville has won the last two meetings at Orlando.

Aaron Luchuk leads the Solar Bears in the month of April with six points (4g-2a) in five games. The forward netted two goals and an assist in Orlando's 7-4 victory over Norfolk last Thursday.

The Solar Bears have scored seven of their 35 power-play goals - or a fifth of their goals scored with the man advantage - this season against Jacksonville. Orlando is 7-for-37 on the power play against the Icemen this season (18.9%), a slightly higher mark than its season performance of 35-for-203 (17.2).

Tristin Langan leads Orlando in scoring against the Icemen with nine points in nine games.

The Solar Bears are 14-2-3-0 when scoring first on home ice.

Shawn Element is expected to dress tonight against the Icemen, his fourth career game against Jacksonville. The rookie forward under contract with Syracuse of the AHL netted his first career ECHL goal on March 2 at Jacksonville in a 1-0 win, and has 2g-2a in three games against the Icemen, all Orlando victories.

Tonight's game marks the conclusion of a season-high nine-game road trip for the Icemen, in which the team has gone 3-6-0-0 in that stretch; Craig Martin leads Jacksonville against Orlando with 13 points in 11 games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they hit the road against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

