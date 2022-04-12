Playoff Primer - April 12

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC ), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), currently have three games remaining on the 2021-22 regular season schedule and hold the fourth spot in the North Division with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The Railers will play all three of their final three games in Trois-Rivières beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

NORTH DIVISION STANDINGS

1. X - Reading Royals (3 GR, 43-16-7-2, 0.699)

2. X - Newfoundland Growlers (3 GR, 41-20-3-0, 0.664)

3. Trois-Rivières Lions (4 GR, 31-28-5-1, 0.523)

4. Worcester Railers (3 GR, 31-31-2, 0.500)

5. Maine Mariners (3 GR, 30-31-5-3, 0.493)

6. Adirondack Thunder (4 GR, 27-37-3-0, 0.425)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Apr. 13 at Trois-Rivières 7pm

Friday, Apr. 15 at Trois-Rivières 7pm

Saturday, Apr. 16 at Trois-Rivières 3pm

LAST WEEK'S GAMES (2-2-0-0)

Wednesday, Apr. 5 Worcester (4) vs. Maine (3)

Friday, Apr. 8 Worcester (0) vs. Trois-Rivières (6)

Saturday, Apr. 9 Worcester (3) vs. Trois-Rivières (2) OT

Sunday, Apr. 10 Worcester (4) at Adirondack (6)

CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Reading Royals

The Reading Royals can clinch the #1 seed in the North Division and the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference with two points across their last three games, OR a Newfoundland Growlers regulation loss over their last three games, OR an OT/SO loss over their last three games AND a Newfoundland Growlers OT/SO loss over their last three games.

Magic Number: 2

Newfoundland Growlers

The Newfoundland Growlers can clinch the #1 seed in the North Division and the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference by recording six points in their last three games AND the Reading Royals record no more than one point, OR Newfoundland records five points AND Reading records no points.

Magic Number: 11

Trois-Rivières Lions

The Trois-Rivières Lions can clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a three-point swing in the standings between them and Maine. The Trois-Rivières Lions can clinch the #3 seed in the North Division with by staying within two points of Worcester in the standings (guaranteed by a regulation win over Worcester OR a win over Adirondack AND two points across their last three games against Worcester.)

Magic Number: 3

Worcester Railers

The Worcester Railers can clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs by finishing with the same number of points as the Maine Mariners, OR by being within one point of Maine if the Mariners finish the season with 72 points. The Worcester Railers can clinch the #3 seed in the North Division if they end the season with three points or more than Trois-Rivières in the standings.

Magic Number: 5

Maine Mariners

The Maine Mariners can clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs by finishing with one more point than the Worcester Railers if the Railers end the season with 70 points or fewer, OR by finishing with two more points than Worcester if the Railers end the season with 71 points or more, OR by finishing the season with three points or more than Trois-Rivières if the Lions end the season with 68 points, OR by finishing the season with four points or more than Trois-Rivières if the Lions end the season with 69 points or more.

Magic Number: 8

REMAINING SCHEDULE

Games: 3

Home: 0

Away: 3

3X - Trois-Rivières Lions (3 away)

STATISCIAL LEADERS

Goals: Lavallee-Smotherman (28)

Assists: Hayhurst (32)

Points: Lavallee-Smotherman & Anthony Repaci (49)

Plus/Minus: McGurty (+11)

PIMs: Ordoobadi (68)

PPGs: Lavallee-Smotherman (7)

SHGs: Hayhurst (3)

GWGs: Repaci (6)

Shots: Lavallee-Smotherman (198)

Wins: Ellis (15)

GAA: Appleby (3.00)

SV%: Appleby (.913)

Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com.

