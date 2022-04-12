Louis-Philip Guindon Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that Louis-Philip Guindon has been chosen as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 4-10.

Guindon, 26, played an instrumental role in bringing the Nailers to the cusp of reaching the playoffs for the first time in six seasons, as he won all three of his starts last week. Louis-Philip saw his week start with a slugfest, as Wheeling and the Iowa Heartlanders combined for ten goals in the first two periods on Wednesday. However, the Nailers' starting netminder took charge in the third period, as he stopped all 11 shots he faced to help close the door on a two-goal victory. On Friday night in Indianapolis, goaltending took center stage, as Guindon and Justin Kapelmaster went toe-to-toe. L-P got the edge and nearly skated away with a shutout, as he made 21 saves on 22 shots in a nail-biting 2-1 road win. After getting a day off, Guindon returned to the crease on Sunday for a showdown with the league-leading Toledo Walleye. Louis-Philip turned aside 23 of the 25 shots he faced, and the Nailers held on to third place in the Central Division, as they edged Toledo, 3-2.

The native of Montréal, Québec got his pro career started last season with the Fort Wayne Komets, before coming to Wheeling in May. In addition to his time with the Nailers, Guindon has also seen AHL action with the Laval Rocket. With Wheeling, Louis-Philip has posted an 8-4-2 record, a 2.84 goals against average, and a .901 save percentage in 15 games. He has appeared in ten of the club's last 11 contests, and is 5-1-2 in his last eight starts. Prior to turning pro, Guindon played four seasons at McGill University, and he was a President's Cup Champion with the QMJHL's Rimouski Océanic in 2014-15.

Prior to Guindon, the last Nailer to win Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week was Sean Maguire in January of 2017. He is the third Wheeling player to earn a weekly honor this season, as he joins Player of the Week winners Sam Houde and Patrick Watling.

