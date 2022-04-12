Tulsa's Garreffa Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
April 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Joe Garreffa of the Tulsa Oilers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 4-10.
Garreffa scored four goals, added three assists and was a +5 in two games last week.
The 22-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win at Wichita on Wednesday and posted a hat trick while adding a pair of assists in an 8-2 victory over the Thunder on Friday.
Under contract to San Jose of the American Hockey League, Garreffa has totaled 36 points (16g-20a) in 45 games with Tulsa and Orlando this season while also skating in 11 game with the Barracuda.
Last season, Garreffa was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team after posting 42 points (13g-29a) in 59 games with Orlando and Allen.
Prior to turning pro, Garreffa recorded 315 points (108g-207a) in 297 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Kitchener and Ottawa.
On behalf of Joe Garreffa, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runner-Up: Anthony Rinaldi, Greenville (3 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: Lukas Craggs (Cincinnati), Blake Winiecki (Florida), Darien Craighead (Indy), Matt Berry (Toledo), Anthony Nellis (Trois-Rivières) and Sam Houde (Wheeling).
Joe Garreffa of the Tulsa Oilers
