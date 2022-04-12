Tulsa's Garreffa Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

April 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Joe Garreffa of the Tulsa Oilers

(Tulsa Oilers) Joe Garreffa of the Tulsa Oilers(Tulsa Oilers)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Joe Garreffa of the Tulsa Oilers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 4-10.

Garreffa scored four goals, added three assists and was a +5 in two games last week.

The 22-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win at Wichita on Wednesday and posted a hat trick while adding a pair of assists in an 8-2 victory over the Thunder on Friday.

Under contract to San Jose of the American Hockey League, Garreffa has totaled 36 points (16g-20a) in 45 games with Tulsa and Orlando this season while also skating in 11 game with the Barracuda.

Last season, Garreffa was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team after posting 42 points (13g-29a) in 59 games with Orlando and Allen.

Prior to turning pro, Garreffa recorded 315 points (108g-207a) in 297 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Kitchener and Ottawa.

On behalf of Joe Garreffa, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner-Up: Anthony Rinaldi, Greenville (3 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Lukas Craggs (Cincinnati), Blake Winiecki (Florida), Darien Craighead (Indy), Matt Berry (Toledo), Anthony Nellis (Trois-Rivières) and Sam Houde (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.