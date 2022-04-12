ECHL Transactions - April 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 12, 2022:

Fort Wayne:

Add Mark Rassell, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shawn Boudrias, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)

Greenville:

Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Greg Betzold, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Orlando:

Add Amir Miftakhov, G activated from reserve

Delete Alexei Melnichuk, G placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)

Delete Zach Driscoll, G suspended by team, removed from roster

Wichita:

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve

Delete Ostap Safin, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

