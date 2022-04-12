ECHL Transactions - April 12
April 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 12, 2022:
Fort Wayne:
Add Mark Rassell, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Shawn Boudrias, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)
Greenville:
Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Greg Betzold, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Orlando:
Add Amir Miftakhov, G activated from reserve
Delete Alexei Melnichuk, G placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)
Delete Zach Driscoll, G suspended by team, removed from roster
Wichita:
Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve
Delete Ostap Safin, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
