Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead

April 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Get to The Well at 5pm on Friday night for our Pregame Party on the Plaza presented by KW Beverage and get ready for the final home game of the Regular Season the right way!

Get there early to pick up a copy of the 2021-22 Swamp Rabbits team poster while supplies last and stick around for some family fun!

Relax with yard games and food and beverages, or try your hand at the Bud Light Gaming Trailer! Make sure to make your way to the Craft Axe Throwing mobile axe throwing unit! Plus catch a special acoustic performance by local musician Luke Ferguson!

At 6PM, maker your way inside for warmups and catch the Swamp Rabbits battle the Orlando Solar Bears in a battle for the final playoff spot!

20th Anniversary Greenville Grrrowl Kelly Cup Champions

Warmup Jersey Auction

After the game, stick around for a special POSTGAME JERSEY AUCTION, as the Rabbits auction off their 20th Anniversary Greenville Grrrowl Kelly Cup Champions Warmup Jerseys to benefit FLUOR CARES and Golf For Greenville!

Help the Rabbits and The Blood Connection save lives with our blood drive before Fan Appreciation Night on April 15th!

All Donors will receive a FREE dri-fit t-shirt and a $10 eGift!

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT: https://thebloodconnection.org/swamp-rabbits/

A LOOK BACK:

SWEEPING OUR WAY CLOSER TO THE PLAYOFFS

RABBITS SWEEP RUSH TO CONTROL DESTINY

The Rabbits kept racing toward the postseason with three massive wins over the Rapid City Rush.

Thursday night kicked off the weekend with late-game fireworks as the Rabbits took a 5-4 overtime win thanks to Max Zimmer 's winner!

On Friday night, as the First Responders were honored in building, Greenville dazzled offensively and saw Justin Nachbaur score his first career hat-trick in a 6-3 win!

Sunday afternoon capped off a 6 point weekend for the Rabbits after Anthony Rinaldi netted a hat-trick, and Ayden MacDonald scored a pair of goals in a 7-6 barn-burning win!

RESERVE YOUR 2022-23 SEASON TICKETS NOW

While there is still a lot of time left in this season, it's never to early to reserve your seat for all of the the heart-pounding action and family fun of Swamp Rabbits Hockey during the 2022-23 season!

