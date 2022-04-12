Wheeling's Guindon Named Warrior Hockey/ECH Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Louis-Philip Guindon of the Wheeling Nailers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 4-10.

Guindon went 3-0-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911 in three appearances last week.

The 26-year-old stopped 28 shots in a 6-4 win at Iowa on Wednesday, made 21 saves in a 2-1 victory at Indy on Friday and turned aside 23 shots in a 3-2 win against Toledo on Sunday.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Guindon is 8-4-2 in 15 appearances for the Nailers this season with a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901. He has also seen action in four games with Laval of the American Hockey League.

Guindon has appeared in 31 career ECHL games with Wheeling and Fort Wayne going 15-11-4 with one shutout, a 3.07 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

Prior to turning pro Guindon appeared in 88 career at McGill University where he went 56-30-0 with nine shutouts, a 2.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925. He also saw action in 199 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Drummondville and Rimouski posting an overall record of 109-68-14 with 15 shutouts, a 2.77 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Runner-Up: Hunter Shepard, South Carolina (2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .940 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Matt Greenfield (Kansas City), Max Milosek (Toledo), Philippe Desrosiers (Trois-Rivières) and Trent Miner (Utah).

