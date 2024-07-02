Lions Add Former West Chester & Delaware Standout LB Jackson Taylor

July 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today the signing of American linebacker Jackson Taylor to the club's practice roster.

Taylor (6'1, 240 lbs)- moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year. The native of Pennsylvania suited up in 34 games at West Chester from 2019-22 and registered 262 total tackles (132 solo, 130 assisted), 39 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks and three interceptions. The 2022 campaign saw Taylor earn a nomination for the Cliff Harris Award given annually to the top Small College defensive player.

Taylor then transferred to Delaware for his senior season and would lead the Fightin' Blue Hens with 116 defensive tackles while adding 13 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He also earned an invite to the Tropical Bowl All-Star game where he recorded three tackles and an interception.

