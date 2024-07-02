Saskatchewan Roughriders Week 5- Game Day at a Glance

July 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Thursday, July 4th - Throwback Thursday: ERAS (Riders' Version) Presented by Purolator

Get ready to say Shake it Off to the bye week and rewind the clock as we bring back a fan-favorite theme night with an exciting twist. Don't miss Throwback Thursday: ERAS (Riders' Version), presented by Purolator because Tis the Damn (football) Season.

We're asking all of Rider Nation to join us for The Best Day (game day!) and our second home game of the season - a 7 p.m. July 4th matchup against the Toronto Argonauts. The Riders are looking to add another chapter to a story that is Sweeter than Fiction and continue their hot 3-0 start. And since it's Throwback Thursday, the team will be suiting up in their retro unis that never go out of Style. Arrive early to celebrate the 4th of July with the Living Sky Chorus, who will be singing the Canadian National Anthem as well as the American National Anthem!

Rider Nation knows us All too Well - and they know we hate when our community goes hungry! It's been 20 years of Tackling Hunger with our friends at Purolator, so don't forget to bring a donation to help your local food bank!

In fact, fans may Need to Calm Down when they catch a glimpse of our special guest. Join us at the Purolator Booth, where the legendary Grey Cup will be on our Holy Ground! Bring a monetary or non-perishable food donation to capture a moment with this iconic trophy, making memories that go beyond the game! Rider Nation can also donate food and cash at every gate upon entry to the stadium, making it easy to contribute to the cause. Your support helps us make a positive impact in our community!

Start your game-day fun early at the Coors Light Party in the Park, beginning at 4 p.m.! The family-friendly event features face painting, hair and balloon art, inflatables, and a giant dodgeball game. If you're Swift you'll want to take the moment and taste it at the friendship bracelet making table to get yourself in the Eras spirit before kick-off!

Want to meet your favorite Riders' players? Our Forever and Always Riders Alumni Neal Hughes and Chris Getzlaf will be signing autographs at the Coors Light Party in the Park from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.! Fans can also expect appearances by Men Without Shame, the 620 CKRM Rider Pep Band, 620 CKRM Rider Cheer Team, and Gainer the Gopher.

Fans are invited to get in on the game, when local Regina rockers "Men Without Shame" hit the Pepsi Concert Series stage at halftime, by voting on the setlist!

Hailing from the province of Saskatchewan, "Men without Shame" are the prairie's ultimate classic rock band. With a guitar driven sound and a stage show that channels the spirit of the 70's, fans are sure to see Sparks Fly all throughout halftime!

It's a Cruel Summer out there, Rider Nation, and this weeks Game Day Exclusive Deal is sure to help you beat the heat! Make sure you don't miss a single down of Rider Football this Thursday with Sundog Sunglasses, 25% off at the Riders Store in Mosaic Stadium from July 3rd to July 5th and at RiderStore.ca. Keep your eyes peeled for our next Game Day special on July 19th!

The Roughriders Foundation 50/50 presented by ISC is back and bigger than ever with some of their best prizes yet, giving you the chance to go the extra yard this Sunday with new in-game prizing. For a $10 add-on ticket, fans will be entered to win a 2024 HDK Classic 4 plus custom Riders Golf Cart. Tickets are available every week, with the next draw taking place on August 3rd. The winner will definitely be saying they're The Lucky Ones. There is a new Early Bird prize to be won every game! Better yet, join the Riders Foundation 50/50 Club today and you will never miss a chance to win an Early Bird prize or 50/50 jackpot!

The Club is pleased to bring back $5 pre-game beer for the 2024 football season. The $5 Happy Hour special will apply exclusively to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner, and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Happy Hour beer locations include the south end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near the SaskTel, Young's Equipment and Pepsi gates. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Harvard Media's Studio 620 Lounge or within premium areas, however, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park starting three hours prior to kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange your Getaway Car - aka a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium. SGI Safe Ride Ambassadors will be at the Coors Light Party in the Park to remind you of all available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including Southland Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring Purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here.

Bike Valet! Whether you arrive at the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available! The bike valet opens at noon on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is monitored throughout its hours of operation. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located by the South-West exterior of the stadium by Gate 1.

Water Bottle Refill! Empty water bottles under 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Regular Season Week 5

Are you Ready for It, Rider Nation?! It's time to rally around your Saskatchewan Roughrider's as they take the field for Week 5! Don't miss former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson take the field for the first time as the starting quarterback of your Green and White.

The Riders offensive duo of Shea Patterson (2) and Kian Schaffer-Baker (2) have combined for four touchdowns over the past three games, powering a Riders offense that leads the league in Points For (32.7) heading into week 5.

And Call it What You Want, but the Riders defense continues to impress on the stats sheet heading into Thursday's match-up. C.J. Avery leads the league in interceptions (2) while Jameer Thurman ranks first in fumble returns, second in fumble recoveries (2), and third in defensive takeaways. Rolan Milligan Jr. continues to turn the backfield into a "no fly zone" ranking first place in the CFL in pass knockdowns (4) and fourth in defensive plays (29) while also leading the league in special teams' tackles. He just Hits Different.

