RedBlacks Add Blades to Practice Roster, Release Hill

July 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American defensive back Elijah Blades

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-06-12

HOMETOWN: Pasadena, CA | SCHOOL: Buffalo

Blades is back in the nation's capital, after spending the early days of this year's training camp with the team. A product of Pasadena, California, Blades spent time in the XFL, after a college career that began with Arizona Western Community College, and finished with Buffalo. In eight games with the Bulls in 2022, Blades recorded 22 total tackles, five assisted tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.

RELEASED:

American running back Kylin Hill

