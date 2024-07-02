Alouettes Sign DB Vereen
July 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction:
Player signed
David Vereen, (A), DB, Newberry
