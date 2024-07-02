CFL Honour Roll: Week 4 - Edouard Earns Player of the Week

July 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Jonathan Edouard, Vernon Adams Jr. and the Edmonton Elks' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 4 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 4: OFFENCE

QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC Lions | EDM 21 - BC 24

PFF Player Grade: 89.5

27-of-38 passing (73.1 per cent)

331 passing yards for third 300+ yard game

One touchdown pass to William Stanback and zero interceptions

Added 33 rushing yards on six attempts (5.5 yards per rush)

106.4 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 4: DEFENCE

DB | Jonathan Edouard | Toronto Argonauts | MTL 30 - TOR 20

PFF Player Grade: 90.2

26 total defensive snaps

One defensive tackle, one interception and a knockdown

89.6 coverage grade on 21 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 4: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks | EDM 21 - BC 24

PFF unit grade: 66.4

Top-3 performers

Brett Boyko | 67.8

Martez Ivey | 66.8

David Foucault | 65.4

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 4

(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC | 89.5

RB | Ryquell Armstead | Ottawa | 74.5

REC | Jevon Cottoy | BC | 77.5

OL | Nick Callender | Montreal | 71.5

DL | Trevon Mason | Hamilton | 78.2

LB | DQ Thomas | Hamilton | 79.6

DB | Jonathan Edouard | Toronto | 90.2

RET | Tobias Harris | Ottawa | 71.0

K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 85.4

ST | Adarius Pickett | Ottawa | 90.2

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary

93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton

92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto

92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

90.8 | W3 | OL | Dejon Allen | Toronto

90.5 | W3 | WR | Alexander Hollins | BC

90.4 | W3 | QB | Cody Fajardo | Montreal

90.4 | W1 | DL | Jake Ceresna | Toronto

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.