Tiger-Cats Part Ways with Special Teams Coordinator Paul Boudreau
July 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has parted ways with special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau.
"We thank Paul for his contributions and wish him all the best in the future," said Tiger-Cats head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich.
An announcement regarding a new special teams coordinator will be made in the near future.
