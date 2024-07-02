Tiger-Cats Part Ways with Special Teams Coordinator Paul Boudreau

July 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has parted ways with special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau.

"We thank Paul for his contributions and wish him all the best in the future," said Tiger-Cats head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich.

An announcement regarding a new special teams coordinator will be made in the near future.

