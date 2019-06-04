Lillie Limits Bradenton in 6-1 Daytona Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A night after Daytona enabled 21 runners to reach via a hit or a walk, RHP Ryan Lillie prevented that from happening again. The right-hander hurled six shutout innings, as the Tortugas rolled past the Bradenton Marauders, 6-1, in front of 1,784 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

Much like Bradenton (33-24) last night, Daytona (31-27) struck in the opening frame. SS José Garcia (3-4, R, 2 2B, SO) smashed a one-out double to begin the attack. After a ground out, 2B Alejo López (1-3, R, RBI, BB) scalded a base-hit to center. Garcia came home on the single to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

The advantage stretched to five in the fourth. A walk to López, a single by DH Stuart Fairchild (3-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, SO), and another free pass to 1B Bruce Yari (0-3, BB) loaded the bases with nobody out. LF Lorenzo Cedrola (0-3, R, RBI) made it a 2-0 affair, as he chased home a tally with a fielder's choice to short. RF Andy Sugilio (1-3, R, RBI) then proceeded to smack a base-hit into left-center. Fairchild scored to stretch the lead to 3-0, but a throwing error trying to nab Sugilio off first went awry. Cedrola crossed on the errant toss to make it a 4-0 contest. An RBI single to right by CF Drew Mount (1-4, RBI, SO) capped the four-run onslaught.

Fairchild put the capper on Daytona's offensive attack in the sixth. On a 1-1 pitch, the 23-year-old cracked a missile that banged off the manual scoreboard in left for a solo home run. The clout - his fourth of the season - gave the Tortugas a 6-0 lead.

Bradenton managed their only run in the seventh. With runners at the corners and one out, C Raúl Hernández (0-3, RBI, SO) grounded into a fielder's choice that brought in 1B Lucas Tancas (2-3, R, 2 2B, BB).

Lillie (6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 SO) was superb again on Tuesday. The Murrieta, Calif. native hurled six shutout innings and tied a season-best with seven strikeouts to earn his second win of the year. RHP Julio Pinto (3.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 2 SO) worked the final three frames for Daytona, earning his second save since joining the team.

RHP Samuel Reyes (3.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 2 SO) suffered his first loss in the Florida State League for Bradenton, as he yielded a run in three innings during a spot start.

Daytona will look for their second consecutive victory on Wednesday night. RHP Aaron Shortridge (3-1, 3.75 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Marauders. The Tortugas have not yet announced their starter for tomorrow's contest.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Wednesday evening's contest can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Fun and community will be center stage as it will be a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Each Wednesday home game, the Tortugas celebrate, recognize, and help raise awareness and funds for local charities around Volusia County. Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged furry friends for a "nine-inning vacation" of their own for a Bark in the Park Night presented by NextHome at the Beach. For just $2, patrons can purchase a "pooch pass" to have their pup join them at the game. Daytona will also host their Yappy Hours featuring $3 spiked seltzer's all night long. Game three will get underway at 7:05 p.m.

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

