Dunedin Takes on Charlotte in Game Two of the Four Game Series

SERIES OPENING LOSS: Charlotte defeated Dunedin by the final of 3-1 in game one of a four game set. The pitching combination of Paul Campbell and Jhonleider Salinas held the D-Jays offense to just three hits on the evening. The right-hander Campbell tossed seven quality innings, walking two and striking out eight en route to his fifth win of the season. Charlotte scored an early run in the top of the first on Jim Haley's RBI double. In the bottom of the fourth, the Blue Jays tied the game when Chavez Young ripped a sharp ground ball single into center allowing Kevin Vicuna to come around and score. The Stone Crabs pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh off RHP Mike Ellenbest. Zach Rutherford smacked a ground ball single into center to score Carl Chester. Taylor Walls drove in Rutherford with an infield single to bring the score to its' final. The righty Salinas notched the save in two scoreless innings out of the pen.

TODAY'S GAME: Dunedin takes on the Charlotte Stone Crabs in game two of a four game series. It's the fifth of 13 matchups between the two clubs in 2019. . Back on 4/17, the Blue Jays took two of the three from Charlotte at Charlotte Sports park. The D-Jays pitching staff has held the Stone Crabs offense scoreless in 31 of the 34 innings in the season series.

PUSH FOR 2,500: Despite last night's loss, Dunedin comes in having won five of seven, nine of 12, and 12 of their last 16 games dating back to May 19th. The Dunedin organization is closing in on 2,500 wins in franchise history. Dating back to the inception of the Dunedin organization in 1978, the Blue Jays come into play tonight with a .522 winning percentage and are in need of 12 wins to reach the 2,500 mark combined between regular and post-season play. Additionally, Dunedin is just 26 regular season wins away from 2,500 regular season victories in franchise history.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: The D-Jays come into play this evening holding a four and a half game lead over second place Daytona in the FSL North Division Standings with 10 games to play in the first half of the Florida State League. The current magic number for the D-Jays to clinch the division and a postseason spot sits at six with 10 to play. When the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best winning perecentage in all of the FSL for the first time since May of 2016 and the best overall winning percentage up and down the entire Toronto Organization.

