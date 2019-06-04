Harris Huge in Frogs Comeback Victory, 8-2

FORT MYERS, FL: Trey Harris was all-over the bases in his Advanced-A debut, helping to spark the Florida Fire Frogs in a come-from-behind win against the Fort Myers Miracle, 8-2, in Tuesday night's matchup at Hammond Stadium.

Harris went 2-3 with two singles, was struck by a pitch, and scored three runs to aid the Fire Frogs to a triumph.

Things didn't start off so well for Florida. Fort Myers jumped in front with a pair of runs in the first two frames. During a Ryan Jeffers single with two on in the first, Jefrey Ramos made a defensive miscue which enabled Lewin Diaz to score. Royce Lewis added an RBI knock in the second to make it 2-0 after two stanzas.

LHP Hayden Deal would settle in nicely, working his way out of jams and keeping the game close. Deal (3-3) threw six innings, allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and added three strikeouts. He notched his ninth quality start out of 11 total in the winning effort.

Harris singled to lead off the third inning and would later come into score on a fielder's choice hit into by Riley Delgado to cut the deficit in half; 2-1 Miracle.

The score stayed this way until the seventh. The Fire Frogs brought 10 men to the plate, scoring five times on just three hits. Drew Lugbauer drew a bases-loaded walk off RHP Johan Quezada to tie the game. Shean Michel would also walk with the sacks full to send the Fire Frogs in front. Delgado slammed a two-run single through the drawn-in infield to make it 5-2 Fire Frogs. A wild pitch rounded out the scoring in the long inning.

Delgado got on-base twice and had his first three-RBI game of the season.

Florida sent eight more to the dish in the eighth and scratched across two more insurance tallies. Michel singled in Kevin Josephina. Jefrey Ramos drew yet another bases-loaded walk to force Harris across and extend the Frogs advantage to 8-2.

Ramos couldn't extend his hitting streak but did move his on-base streak to 11 by getting on. Josephina had yet another multi-hit effort and reached base three times.

RHP Blayne Enlow (1-1) was sharp in his second Advanced-A start but yielded three runs and two hits in six innings to accept the setback. Quezada and RHP Tanner Howell gave up multiple runs out of the Fort Myers bullpen. RHP Joe Record shutout the Fire Frogs over four outs.

RHP Kurt Hoekstra earned his second save of the season, pitching three shutout frames of one-hit baseball and fanning two Miracle hitters.

NEXT UP: The reigning FSL Pitcher of the Week RHP Nolan Kingham (3-3, 4.56) makes his first start since earning this distinction in Wednesday afternoon's matinee contest in Fort Myers. LHP Tyler Watson (1-4, 4.24) is on the bump opposite of him. First pitch is at 1:00 p.m.

