Stone Crabs Fall Short to Dunedin 1-0

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Michael Plassmeyer struck out seven over five innings Tuesday, but the Charlotte Stone Crabs managed only two hits in a 1-0 loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium.

Plassmeyer's (2-2) seven punchouts were the most in his six outings at the High-A level. He allowed just one run on four hits over five innings.

The Stone Crabs' (30-28) bats were silenced by Dunedin (35-22) starter Justin Dillon, who struck out six while only allowing two hits over seven scoreless innings.

Rays rehabber Michael Perez picked up both Charlotte hits on the night.

Charlotte right-hander Mikey York opened Tuesday, striking out three over two scoreless frames. Ian Gibaut made his season debut in relief, working a clean third inning.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the eighth. Kevin Vicuna led off the inning with a sharp single to right. After Cal Stevenson bunted him to second, Logan Warmoth singled to right to score Vicuna and give Dunedin a 1-0 lead.

The teams will meet again at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Joe Ryan (2-2, 2.91) is scheduled to pitch for Charlotte, against Joey Murray (2-0, 1.78) of the Jays. The game will be covered on the team's social media outlets.

