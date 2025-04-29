Lighting up the Pitch Round 1: USL Jägermeister Cup Player of the Round - Christian Pinzón
April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 29, 2025
- Blake, Amoh Earn USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round Honors - Indy Eleven
- Danny Trejo's Performance Earns Team of the Round Selection - Birmingham Legion FC
- Frank Nodarse, Maxi Rodriguez and JJ Williams Named to Jägermeister Cup Round 1 Team of the Round - Rhode Island FC
- Tickets on Sale Now for Republic FC's Biggest Brewfest Yet - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington SC Aquires Striker Forster Ajago on Loan from Real Salt Lake - Lexington Sporting Club
- LouCity Signs Minutes Leader Totsch to New Contract - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC Back at Home on Saturday, April 19 for League Match vs FC Tulsa
- Las Vegas Lights FC Take Scoreless Draw with Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Play to a Draw Against Oakland Roots SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Edged, 3-2, by New Mexico United
- Lights Blank Rowdies, 1-0