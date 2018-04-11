LHV Game Notes

April 11, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The 2018 IronRail series continues as the IronPigs (1-3) play the finale of a three-game series against the Scranton/WB RailRiders (4-1) at PNC Field in Music, Pa... With a 5-2 loss last night, the Pigs have dropped three-straight contests for the first time this season... The RailRiders -- the Yankees' top affiliate -- have won three-consecutive affairs for the first time in 2018... Including the postseason, the Riders have now won five-consecutive games over the Pigs after Lehigh Valley had taken six-straight meetings from July 9 to Sept. 10, 2017... Following tonight's game, the Pigs return for a seven-game homestand beginning with their home opener against the Louisville Bats (2-3) tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

RHP Jake Thompson (0-0, 7.20, SV w/ PHI) will start for LHV against RHP Chance Adams (0-0, 9.82).

First-pitch tonight is at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.