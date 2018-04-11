IronPigs' Hosting Opening Night Party on April 12

April 11, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





Baseball is back!

To celebrate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will host an Opening Night Party for their April 12 home opener against the Louisville Bats featuring a variety of events around the ballpark including fire breathers, jugglers and stilt-walkers, a fire truck for kids to explore, Jaws of Life demonstration, and Bon Jovi ticket giveaway.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m, but the fun at Coca-Cola Park starts well before that.

The East Gates at Coca-Cola Park will open at 5 p.m. on April 12, and every Thursday night contest this season, for an extended pre-game happy hour featuring $1 hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts. The first 3,000 adults through the gates on Opening Night will receive a commemorative 2018 Opening Night T-Shirt presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications.

The Pigs' home opener will also be Heroes Night, in which local emergency response and military personnel will be honored. Before the game, the team will unveil a 'Chair of Honor' provided to the IronPigs by Hussey Seating Company, which will forever remain unoccupied for prisoners of war or missing in action military personnel. Local hero Seth Kelly is scheduled to be in attendance and will be recognized prior to the first pitch.

Bethlehem Mounted Police will be patrolling in front of the ballpark and police cars will be driven around the warning track during pre-game. Citizen's Fire Company #1 Inc. will have a fire truck located just outside the gate for guests to explore. Allentown Fire Department will be on hand with a Jaws of Life demonstration on the TD Bank Plaza around 90 minutes prior to the first pitch. Judge, the department's award-winning nine-year-old yellow Labrador retriever who has worked over 500 fire scenes, will also be in attendance.

The party atmosphere will be found all around the park with the aforementioned fire breathers, jugglers, and stilt walkers near the main gate and concourse. Tootsee the Clown and Friends will be entertaining children with balloon animals.

The Opening Night Party kicks off a seven-game homestand for the IronPigs that features a jersey auction, six giveaways and the season's first fireworks display.

On Friday, April 13, the Pigs will be giving away a magnet schedule presented by Reichel Funeral Home to the first 5,000 guests through the gates before closing the night with Elvis-themed Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday's contest will feature the season's first jersey auction following the afternoon's Miracle League exhibition game. The first 3,000 adults through the gates will be given a bronze statue of Rhys Hoskins in celebration of his 2017 International League MVP and Rookie of the Year campaign.

Here's a quick look at the opening homestand:

4/12 (7:05 p.m.): Opening Night Party & Heroes Night | Opening Night T-Shirt presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

4/13 (7:05 p.m.): Dance Night | Elvis Friday Night Fireworks & 2018 Magnet Schedule presented by Reichel Funeral Home (First 5,000 guests)

4/14 (6:35 p.m.): Miracle League Game | Jersey Auction presented by Majestic/Fanatics | Rhys Hoskins Bronze Statue presented by Giant Food Stores (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

4/15 (1:35 p.m.): Jackie Robinson Day | Jackie Robinson commemorative glass (3,000 adults 18 and over)

4/16 (7:05 p.m.): Youth knit cap (First 1,500 kids 17 and under)

4/17 (7:05 p.m.): Wrestling Night

4/18 (7:05 p.m.): Dance Night | Bacon Cap presented by Hatfield (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

To view all of our 2018 promotions, click here.

Tickets for these contests, and any game on our 2018 schedule, are available online at IronPigsBaseball.com, by phone (610) 841-PIGS (7447) or at the Coca-Cola Park ticket windows during regular business hours.

The 2018 IronPigs baseball season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.