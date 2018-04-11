Lugo Extends Hit Streak to Six in Hens' 4-1 Defeat

INDIANAPOLIS - The Toledo Mud Hens jumped out to another first-inning lead, but were denied a sweep of the Indianapolis Indians in a 4-1 decision on Wednesday at Victory Field.

Dawel Lugo paced the Mud Hens (4-2) on offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and a single to extend his hit streak to six consecutive games. Christin Stewart finished 1-for-3 with a single and a sacrifice fly, while Jason Krizan went 1-for-4 with a base hit and a run scored.

Making his second start of the campaign, Ryan Carpenter tossed a season-high seven innings, allowing eight hits, four earned runs and no walks while striking out three. Mark Montgomery pitched one scoreless inning in relief and struck out two batters. Indianapolis (3-3) ace Nick Kingham surrendered three hits and one earned run in six innings to snap the Indians' two-game skid.

The Mud Hens had plenty of momentum in the opening frame, as Krizan grounded a base hit into right before Lugo doubled down the right-field line to put runners on second and third with one out. Stewart then lifted a sacrifice fly to right to plate Krizan and give Toledo a 1-0 edge.

Indianapolis generated only one hit through the first four innings, but knocked in a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to grab its first lead of the series. Jacob Stallings hit a leadoff double into left, and scored when Eric Wood doubled to left to tie the game at 1-1. The Indians grabbed a 2-1 advantage when Jerrick Suiter lined a base hit into left to plate Wood.

The hosts wrapped up the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jose Osuna hit a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Erich Weiss, while Stallings ripped a double into center to score Kevin Kramer as Indianapolis took a 4-1 lead.

Montgomery blanked the Indians in the bottom of the eighth, and Toledo had the heart of its order due up in the top of the ninth. However, Lugo's one-out single was the only offense the Mud Hens could create as the potential rally came up short.

The Mud Hens open the home portion of their schedule tomorrow with game one of a four-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox. First pitch from Fifth Third Field is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

