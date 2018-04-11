IronPigs Pay Homage to Phillies with New Sunday Uniforms

April 11, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





Sundays at Coca-Cola Park will have much more of a throwback feel in 2018.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced a change to their uniform lineup as they will play in maroon 1970s Phillies-themed uniforms on Sundays at Coca-Cola Park.

The team has long paid homage to the Phillies on Sundays including their recent powder blue look that featured a Liberty Bell logo on the cap - a logo that returns with the new-look uniforms.

The next wave of Phillies stars will sport the maroon-topped ensemble similar to the 1979 uniforms the Phillies wore in the season leading up to their 1980 World Series title.

Men's and women's replica jerseys, Sunday caps, T-Shirts and hoodies are now available at the Majestic Clubhouse Store and at ShopIronPigs.com.

Here's a look at the 2018 IronPigs uniform lineup:

SUNDAY: The IronPigs have long used their Sundays to pay homage to the Phillies. This brand new Sunday uniform, released just in time for the 2018 season, is a tip of the cap to the 1979 maroon Phillies uniform. You may recognize the "P" in IronPigs as the same one featured on the front of those classic jerseys. The accompanying cap will feature the same maroon color and the IronPigs' Liberty Bell logo.

HOME: A timeless classic. The IronPigs have worn various home whites since their inception and this version is the finest to grace the field at Coca-Cola Park. The all-white base features red trim and a storm-grey "IronPigs" secured across the chest by steel rivets. This look is topped by a blue cap.

FRIDAY: On Fridays, the IronPigs pay tribute to the Lehigh Valley's rich steelmaking history with a jet black jersey with steel plated lettering with molten red trim, a cap emblazoned with a Molten Red IronPigs logo and storm grey pants. The molten IronPigs cap logo, which appears to be literally dripping with liquid metal, embodies the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania which is world-renowned for this process. This black look with electric highlights serves as the ideal complement to post-game Friday Night Fireworks displays at Coca-Cola Park.

SATURDAY: Saturdays are for the bacon! That's been the case at Coca-Cola Park since 2014 with the current Bacon, USA, lineup taking center stage in 2016. This bacon-themed ensemble, features a brick red uniform with Bacon, USA written across the chest and a secondary logo on the sleeve featuring an outline of the United States divided by a bacon strip and star denoting the Lehigh Valley's location. The light grey pants feature first-of-its-kind bacon-style piping down both legs.

ROAD: The road uniform features a storm-grey pants and jersey combination with "Lehigh Valley" in red block letters with steel rivets across the chess. The all-grey look, which is reminiscent of the team's original road jersey, features red trim and the classic IronPig head logo on one sleeve.

BATTING PRACTICE: This look was the first change to the IronPigs' original batting practice jerseys. The endearing term "Pigs" appears across the chest in cursive print against a solid blue base. New for this season, the IronPigs will wear the Fighting Bacon cap as the official on-field BP cap.

Visit IronPigsUniforms.com for more on the full lineup.

This Thursday is Opening Night at Coca-Cola Park, kicking off the 11th IronPigs season at the award-winning venue. Purchase tickets to any game on our 2018 schedule online at IronPigsBaseball.com, by phone (610) 841-PIGS (7447) or at the Coca-Cola Park ticket windows during regular business hours.

The 2018 IronPigs baseball season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.