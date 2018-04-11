Stephenson Whiffs 10 as Bats Win, 8-2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (3-3) climbed back to .500 with conviction on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field, defeating the Columbus Clippers (2-4) by an 8-2 score to wrap up the six-game homestand.

Right-hander Robert Stephenson (1-1, 3.65) was tremendous for Louisville in his second start of the season, pitching 7.0 innings and giving up one run that was unearned on three hits, walking three and striking out 10. The seven innings are the most by a Bats pitcher this season, with Stephenson breaking his own mark of 5.1 innings that he threw on Opening Day against Toledo.

The Louisville offense was equally impressive, tagging Columbus starting pitcher Shawn Morimando (1-1, 8.18) for eight runs on 14 hits.

Rosell Herrera led the way for the Bats, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Brandon Dixon also doubled twice as part of a 2-for-4 game. Sebastian Elizalde registered a multi-hit game for the second straight night, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. The Bats doubled seven times as a team, including one off the bat of Steve Selsky, who made his return to Louisville after playing 191 games in a Bats uniform for three seasons from 2014-16.

Herrera is batting .350 (7-for-20) this season with two doubles, one home run and five RBI. Elizalde is also batting .350 (7-for-20), accumulating two doubles, one home run and leading the team with six RBI.

Louisville relievers Dylan Floro and Kyle Crockett finished the Clippers off, with Floro tossing a perfect eighth and Crockett surviving a rocky ninth inning in which he allowed three baserunners but just one run against his former club.

The eight runs are the most runs the Bats have scored all season, and the most since August 20, 2017 vs. Rochester in a 13-6 win that included three home runs off the bat of Dixon.

Louisville owns a 3-3 record, meaning they have gone further into the season with a .500 record or better than they did last season, when the team's 2-2 record four games into the season was the last time they would hit the .500 mark prior to 2018.

The Bats hit the road tomorrow to begin a seven-game road trip to Lehigh Valley and Buffalo, beginning with a four-game series at Lehigh Valley. Right-hander Jackson Stephens (0-0, 3.60) will take the ball for Louisville, with right-hander Zach Eflin (1-0, 1.80) receiving the nod for Lehigh Valley. Last time out, Stephens got the no-decision in the Bats' first win of the season, going 5.0 innings and giving up two earned runs on five hits, walking one and striking out three.

Before the Bats return to Louisville Slugger Field on April 20 to begin a three-game series against the Syracuse Chiefs, catch all Louisville Bats action with broadcaster Nick Curran on 790 KRD, TuneIn or iHeart Radio.

