Legends Sweep RiverDogs in Military Appreciation Night Doubleheader

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends swept the Charleston RiverDogs in the Saturday night doubleheader on Military Appreciation Night. The Legends are now in second place in the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League, 2.5 games out of first place.

The RiverDogs were first to strike in the top of the first inning of the first game. Canaan Smith lined a single to right field then advanced to second when Mickey Gasper drew a walk. Frederick Cuevas then smacked a ground rule double to right field and Charleston was on the board, 2-0.

Charleston extended their lead in the top of the second inning. Eduardo Torrealba was hit by a pitch then Brandon Lockridge blasted a two-run homer to left field, extending the RiverDogs' lead 4-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Chase Vallot drew a walk then moved to second on a single to right field by Kyle Kasser. An RBI double by Jose Caraballo brought home Vallot while moving Kasser to third. Michael Gigliotti then popped up a sacrifice fly to centerfield and the Legends were on the board, 4-2.

In the bottom of the third inning, Eric Cole drew a lead off walk then swiped second base. Reed Rohlman plated Cole on an RBI single to right field, pulling Lexington within one run.

The Legends struck again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cole drew his second walk of the nigh then moved to second on a single by Freddy Fermin. Vallot smashed a three-run home run to put Lexington on top 6-4.

Jon Heasley was awarded the victory tossing 6.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking two and striking out eight. Wellington Diaz was given the loss pitching 2.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out two.

In game two, Charleston was the first team to score again. Lockridge lined a leadoff double to left centerfield then scored on an RBI single to centerfield by Mickey Gasper.

Rubendy Jaquez tied the game in the bottom of the first inning when he launched a solo home run to over the Pepsi Party Deck in right field.

In the top of the third, Canaan Smith hit a leadoff single to centerfield then came around to score on an RBI double by Mickey Gasper and the RiverDogs led, 2-1.

Lexington knotted the game up in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kyle Kasser drew a two-out walk then scored on a double hit down the right field line by Jackson Lueck tying the game, 2-2.

The Legends took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Michael Gigliotti reached on a fielding error by the second baseman, Kyle Gray, then swiped second base. Nate Eaton then singled home Gigliotti and Lexington took the 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs, Kasser reached on a single to left field then stole second base. Lueck then joined him on the base path when he drew the walk. Caraballo then recorded an RBI single to right field, moving Lueck to second and scoring Kasser. Gigliotti then struck out, but was able to advance to second on another Charleston error, scoring Lueck. Jaquez and Eaton the followed that up with back-to-back singles bringing home two more runs. The Legends were able to hold on to the 7-2 victory for the doubleheader sweep.

Andres Nunez was awarded the win pitching 3.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out four. Roansy Contreras was given the loss tossing 5.2 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out nine.

The Legends and RiverDogs meet for the series finale tomorrow, June 2 at 2:05pm.

