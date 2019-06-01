Fireflies Game Notes: June 1 vs. Augusta (Game 55)

June 1, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (20-34) vs. Augusta GreenJackets (26-28)

RHP Christian James (1-4, 4.53) vs. RHP Blake Rivera (2-3, 3.96)

Sat., June 1, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 55

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies dropped a high-scoring thriller to Augusta on Friday night at Segra Park. The game featured three ties, four lead changes, and 14 combined runs on 24 hits from the two clubs. The final score was 8-6. Columbia reliever Bryce Hutchinson tossed 4.2 scoreless innings out of the pen, and kept the Fireflies in the game into the later innings. At the plate, Hansel Moreno, Chase Chambers and Wagner Lagrange each had multi-hit games. Brian Sharp also joined the hit parade with a pair of doubles.

SHOT CALLER: Columbia center fielder Hansel Moreno predicted he would hit a home run prior to Friday night's game. The 22-year-old delivered on that promise with a solo shot in the first inning. The blast was Moreno's fourth in 14 games this season with the Fireflies.

SHUT-PIECE: Christian James takes the mound for the Fireflies tonight. Last time out, the righty went six scoreless innings in a May 26th start against Charleston. James allowed just four hits, one walk and struck out four.

F=m(a): Shervyen Newton is having perhaps his finest stretch at the plate this season. The 20-year-old Mets prospect singled in a pinch-hit opportunity Friday against Augusta and has now hit safely in nine straight games. Not to mention he's reached safely in 12 straight. Newton has 13 hits over his last nine games (.419, 13-for-31), that includes two doubles, a triple, two homers, five RBI, four walks and three stolen bases.

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS: Three Fireflies hitters bloomed in the month of May. Juan Uriarte (.326 - highest on the team), Mark Vientos (.253) and Chandler Avant (.279) have three of the highest batting averages on the team this month. All three have overcome April struggles at the plate:

APRIL MAY

Chandler Avant .105 (11 GP) .278 (20-for-72), 22 GP, 9 RBI, 7 K

Juan Uriarte .100 (16 GP) .319 (15-for-47), 15 GP, 3 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI

Mark Vientos .227 (22 GP) .253, 26 GP, 6 2B, 4 HR, 11 RBI

Both Avant and Uriarte were transferred off of Columbia's roster in April only to return and bounce back in exceptional fashion (Avant: April 22-May 6 and Uriarte: April 30-May 6).

WELCOME TO COLUMBIA: The Fireflies face the Augusta GreenJackets in a series for just the second time this season. Columbia defeated their Southern Division rivals twice in a three-game series at SRP Park from May 14-16. Four of the Fireflies' final five series to close out the first half of the season are against Southern Division teams.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.