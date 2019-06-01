Adon's Strong Pitching Leads Suns to Wild Victory

June 1, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - Behind a strong start from Joan Adon , the Suns defeated the Rome Braves 2-1 at Municipal Stadium Saturday.

Adon (W, 4-2) was dominant on the day, allowing only one run on three hits and striking out three over five and 2/3 innings of work.

When Adon exited, the pitching dominance continued, as Trey Turner came on next and silenced the Rome (26-29) bats. Turner struck out three over two and 1/3, and has now struck out 16 batters over eight and 1/3 innings since being activated from Extended Spring Training May 8.

Jared Brasher entered in the ninth, looking for his first save. He struck out the first two batters, and then after a walk, the home plate umpire was injured on a wild pitch. That injury caused a 36-minute delay, which was followed by two more Brasher walks to load the bases. Chris Vann (S, 1) then came in to make his Suns debut, and retired Greg Cullen to end the ballgame.

The Suns offense wasn't electric either, but the Hagerstown (25-30) hitters got the job done in game three of this four-game set. Justin Connell got the scoring started in the third inning when his RBI single scored Cole Daily and gave the Suns the lead.

In the fifth, Connell again came through, delivering his second RBI of the day on a sacrifice fly that plated Daily again. Connell finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI, picking up his 11th multi-hit game of the season and extending his hitting streak to seven games.

Daily also had a big day. He not only scored both Hagerstown runs, but also stole two bases and picked up two hits on the evening. Daily's single up the middle in the fifth was his first career hit in the South Atlantic League after he joined the Suns Thursday.

Both Hagerstown runs came off Rome starter Trey Riley (L, 2-6) who also allowed seven hits and struck out two over five innings. Matt Hartman relieved him out of the Braves bullpen and kept the game close with three scoreless frames.

Rome pitching was good, but Hagerstown pitching was better, further proving why the Suns had the best team ERA in the South Atlantic League in May. The Suns now start June with a 1.00 team ERA through one game.

Hagerstown wraps up its four-game series with the Braves tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. RHP Francys Peguero (2-4, 2.17 ERA) toes the rubber for the Suns while RHP Odalvi Javier (2-2, 4.38 ERA) gets the ball for Rome.

There'll be lots of excitement in the air at Municipal Stadium Sunday for Sunday Funday. Face painting, autograph sessions and more will highlight the afternoon, while kids will also have special pre and post-game activities to participate in. Before the game, members of the Suns Kids Club can play catch on the field. All kids will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game. For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

