Rome Evens Series with Convincing 6-1 Victory over Suns

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Rome offense got multi-hit performances from five different batters on Friday night including a four hit game from Trey Harris on their way to a 6-1 win against the Hagerstown Suns at Municipal Stadium.

The win evened the four game series, ended Rome's four game losing streak, and sliced the Braves deficit in the Southern Division to 3.5 games behind front running Charleston.

Rome wasted little time getting on the board versus Hagerstown, scoring two runs in the 1st inning against Suns RHP Tomas Alastre thanks to three hits, a walk and an error. Hagen Owenby shot a single into left which eluded Suns outfielder Ricardo Mendez. The ball went under his glove and gave leadoff man Henry Quintero time to scurry home. Logan Brown followed with an RBI single to score Greg Cullen and give Rome a 2-0 lead. Hagerstown answered with a run off Rome starter RHP Jose Olague in the Bottom of the 1st.

The Braves offense enjoyed another rally in the 3rd inning, scoring two more runs. With one out Owenby singled and then moved to second base on a passed ball. Harris stepped in and ripped an RBI single to right, scoring Owenby. Another passed ball eventually scored Harris and made it 4-1 in favor of the Braves.

Rome got its final runs in the 4th inning as the offense again attacked Alastre, this time putting together a two out rally. Quintero got it going on a double off the left field wall. Cullen was plunked in the leg by a pitch. Owenby and Harris then delivered consecutive RBI singles to put Rome up 6-1.

Olague and relievers RHPs Luis Mora and William Woods did the rest. Olague got the win and completed his strong work in the month of May. The native of Monterrey, Mexico went 6 innings and allowed only one run on five hits, all singles. He struck out three and walked two. Mora managed to avoid any damage in two innings of work despite issuing four walks. He also struck out three. Woods fired a 1-2-3 9th inning to finish the win.

Harris ended the night going 4-5 with two RBI. Owenby was 3-5 with an RBI. Quintero went 3-5 with a double and two runs scored. Andrew Moritz was 3-4 with a stolen base. Brown was 2-5 with an RBI.

Rome and Hagerstown continue their four game series on Saturday evening at Municipal Stadium. First pitch of Game 3 is scheduled for 6:05 pm. Rome will start RHP Trey Riley (2-5, 5.93) while Hagerstown will counter with RHP Joan Adon (3-2, 3.02).

Rome Braves (26-28): 6 R 15 H 0 E

Hagerstown Suns (24-30): 1 R 6 H 1 E

W: Jose Olague (5-4)

L: Tomas Alastre (3-4)

Time: 2:36

Attendance: 859

