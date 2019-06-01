Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

June 1, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns continue their weekend series with Rome tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium. Hagerstown offers RHP Joan Adon (3-1, 3.02 ERA) on the bump, while Rome sends RHP Trey Riley (2-5, 5.93 ERA) to the hill.

DEATH EATERS GATHER AT WORLD CUP: Six early runs from the Rome offense turned out to be too much for the Suns to overcome in their 6-1 loss to the Braves at Municipal Stadium Friday. The force was strong with the Braves on Star Wars night, as the evil empire compiled 15 hits to even the four-game series at one game. The scoring started early for the Braves (26-28), as the first three batters of the game reached base for the second consecutive night. Henry Quintero came in to score on an error for Rome's first run, and then a Logan Brown RBI single made it 2-0 in the first. But that wasn't all for the Braves against Suns (24-30) starter Tomas Alastre (L, 3-4), who allowed six runs on 10 hits over just four innings of work. Trey Harris picked up an RBI single in the third and then came around to score on a passed ball to add two runs in the third. The Braves got two more in the fourth on back-to-back RBI singles from Hagen Owenby and then Harris. Harris, the league's leading hitter, finished with a 4-for-5 to up his average to .377.

AFTER ALL THIS TIME?: Hagerstown recorded the best ERA in Class A-Affiliate baseball in the month of May, working a 2.74 ERA across 29 games in the month. The Suns staff punched out 251 batters in 252 innings, while allowing 77 earned runs. Overall, the South Atlantic League dominated the best pitching staffs of May, holding the top-three marks, with Delmarva (3.05) and Kannapolis (3.09) holding the next two lowest spots after Hagerstown. Quad Cities and Lake County rounded out the top-five team ERAs for May. Hagerstown now holds the seventh-lowest team ERA this season in Class-A baseball, holding a 3.49 mark. Delmarva paces the way with their 2.97 season ERA.

IT'S LEVI-O-SAH, NOT LEVIOS-AH: After giving up an unearned run last night off their lone error, Hagerstown has now picked up 46 unearned runs this season, the third-highest mark in the South Atlantic League behind Kannapolis, who has allowed 57 unearned runs to score and Columbia, who has allowed 54 to come home.

IT MATTERS NOT WHAT SOMEONE IS BORN, BUT WHAT THEY GROW TO BE: After being activated from the injured list May 4, Israel Pineda has been a different player. The backstop has hit in 13 of 20 games since the injury and earned a .239/.308/.394 slash. That's compared to a .183/.266/.254 mark in 19 games prior to being injured.

CURIOUS... I THINK WE MUST EXPECT GREAT THINGS FROM YOU: Chandler Day picked up the win in Thursday's game, spinning four two-hit innings without allowing a run. That was his second four inning appearance of the season. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 12.1 innings, he has allowed just four hits while setting down 12 batters via the strikeout and allowing just a single earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.38 over his last five outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .243. In May, the righty has made six appearances and has a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

WICKED FAST AND NEAR IMPOSSIBLE TO SEE: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in four games, spinning six innings and punching out 13 batters, including the first five he faced in Friday's extra-innings win. Opponents are merely hitting .143 against him in the short time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

