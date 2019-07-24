Lee Heading South to AAA Mexico

Sioux Falls, SD - The Kansas City T-Bones announced today the left-handed pitcher and 2019 All-Star Nick Lee has had his contract purchased by Durango in the AAA Mexican League.

Nick Lee becomes the second T-Bones player to be sold to Mexico this season, and he becomes the 48th overall player sold to an affiliated or foreign league since 2002. Lee, a native of San Antonio, Texas, recovered from a slow start to put up impressive numbers, earning selection to the American Association South Division All-Star team. The lefty has a 2.60 ERA with a 1-1 record while striking out 37 in 27.2 innings of relief. Lee also recorded two saves this season as a T-Bone.

Lee signed with KC last season on July 6, 2018 and became a dominant force in the T-Bones pen enroute to the 2018 American Association Championship. He had a 3.25 ERA in 19.1 innings with 21 strike outs last season while adding another 4.2 innings of relief in the post season. Lee was a key factor in the T-Bones game three win over Sioux City in the Division series, working 1-2-3 innings in a 5-2 win over the X's. In game four of the Championship series, Lee added another three up and three down inning and then retired five of six batters before giving way to Cody Winiarski in the series clincher.

Lee pitched in college at Weatherford College in Texas and was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 18th round of the 2011 MLB draft. He would spend parts of six seasons with the Nationals, reaching AA before he was released and signed by KC in 2018. The Texan has a career 20-13 record with a 4.00 ERA in 367 innings with 404 strikeouts and 14 saves.

The T-Bones are back in action tonight following the American Association All-Star break. KC opens a crucial six-game road trip tonight in Sioux Falls against the Canaries. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and can be seen and heard on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:40 p.m. T-Bones Live Pre-Game show will air at 6:00 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Kansas City returns home next Tuesday, July 30th for a three-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries at JustBats Field at T-Bones Stadium with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. It will be 2-for-1 Tuesday. Tickets to all T-Bones home games can be purchased online by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now.

For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to www.tbonesbaseball.com. and the T-Bones Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

