American Association Game Recaps

July 24, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Fargo-Moorhead 3, Lincoln 0 - Box Score

On the back of a stellar performance from starting pitcher Michael Tamburino, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (39-23) shutout the Lincoln Saltdogs 3-0.

Tamburino (5-5) tossed eight scoreless frames and gave up just two hits in the process. He walked only one batter and struck out a season-high 13 batters. Reliever Geoff Broussard came on in the ninth and retired the side in order to record his 17th save of the year.

Offensively for the RedHawks, DH Chris Jacobs went 3-for-4 with a run scored and both RF Tim Colwell and 1B Correlle Prime went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Winnipeg 7, Texas 2 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes (34-27) never trailed on the way to a 7-2 win against the Texas AirHogs on a record-setting night at Shaw Park.

SS Carlos Garcia (2-for-3) opened the scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning for the Goldeyes and that lead ballooned to 5-0 in the fifth as LF Tyler Hill scored on a wild pitch, RF Willy Garcia hit an RBI single and 3B Dominic Fiociello hit a two-RBI double.

Texas' two runs came in the top of the sixth when CF Javion Randle singled to right field to plate RF Li Ning (1-for-1, 2 BB) and LF Jonathan Moroney. But the Goldeyes responded in the bottom half as 1B Kyle Martin singled home Kevin Garcia.

In the seventh, CF Reggie Abercrombie scored on a sac fly from Hill, setting the new American Association record for career runs with 530.

Starting pitcher Kevin McGovern earned the win as he worked five innings and gave up two runs on five hits. He also struck out three batters to set a new franchise record for career strikeouts with 437.

Sioux City 3, Gary SouthShore 2 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers slid past the Gary SouthShore RailCats 3-2 to improve to 33-29 on the year.

The Explorers scored the first run of the night in the fourth inning when SS Nate Samson (2-for-4) scored on a sacrifice fly from 3B Jose Sermo. In the bottom of the sixth, the Explorers extended that lead to 3-0 as Samson singled home CF Kyle Wren and DH Dexture McCall (1-for-2) singled to plate RF Michael Lang.

Both SS Marcus Mooney and 3B Will Savage after Savage singled to center and the center fielder made an error on the play. Those would be the RailCats' only runs of the day.

Milwaukee 5, Chicago 3 - Box Score

A late push from the Milwaukee Milkmen (26-35) lifted them over the Chicago Dogs 5-3 on Wednesday evening at Impact Field.

Chicago built an early lead thanks to an RBI double from 3B Gustavo Pierre and an RBI single from CF David Olmedo-Barrera (2-for-4) in the bottom of the third inning. Pierre added another run in the fifth with a sac fly that scored SS Jordan Dean (2-for-4). But the Milkmen came roaring back in the seventh and tied the score as C Manuel Boscan (2-for-4) drew a bases-loaded walk and CF Adam Walker followed with a two-RBI single.

In the eighth, Boscan singled with the bases loaded to plate 2B Cesar Valera and SS Sam Dexter for the game-winning runs.

Cleburne 5, St. Paul 1 - Box Score

An eighth-inning grand slam from 3B Chase Simpson made the difference as the Cleburne Railroaders (36-25) beat the St. Paul Saints 5-1.

The Railroaders took the lead early as RF Angel Reyes reached on an error in the second at-bat of the game that allowed SS Daniel Robertson (3-for-5), who tripled in the previous at-bat, to score. A lead-off home run from 3B Chesny Young in the bottom of the sixth inning tied things back up at 1-1.

In the eighth, Simpson came to the plate with the bases loaded and belted out his 16th home run of the season to put the Railroaders comfortably out in front.

Cleburne's starting pitcher Eudis Idrogo earned the win after throwing seven strong innings and giving up just one run on three hits while striking out five.

Sioux Falls 7, Kansas City 4 - Box Score

The Sioux Falls Canaries (29-33) scored three crucial runs in the eighth and cut-short a ninth inning rally from the Kansas City T-Bones to take a 7-4 win.

The Canaries were leading 4-2 heading into he bottom of the eighth inning but quickly added to that lead. LF Burt Reynolds hit a lead-off single and then stole second and scored when 3B Jordan Ebert doubled. Ebert scored in next at-bat when C Graham Low (2-for-4) doubled to trade places with Ebert. Low scored on a sac fly from SS Andrew Ely two batters later.

In the ninth, C Roy Morales (3-for-4) hit at lead-off home run and 3B Mason Davis scored on an error with two outs but RF Tyler Marincov went down swinging to end the threat and the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.