Railroaders Sign Impact Bat Reyes

St. Paul, MIN. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced the signing of outfielder Angel Reyes on Wednesday ahead of the team's first series after the All-Star break.

In addition to the signing of Reyes, the Railroaders activated right-handed pitcher Edward Cruz from the Inactive List. To create space on the roster, Cleburne traded left-handed pitcher Martire Garcia to the Lincoln Saltdogs for a player to be named later and released outfielder Kenny Meimerstorf.

Reyes was a part of the three-team trade from December 2018 that netted Cruz and outfielder Zach Nehrir. He was traded by the Lincoln Saltdogs to the Sussex County Miners, where he bludgeoned opposing pitching to the tune of a .373 batting average and nine extra-base hits in 13 games. Reyes had his contract purchased by the Miami Marlins on June 1, and spent 36 games with High-A Jupiter before being released.

Last year, the 24-year old Reyes had a tremendous season in the American Association between Lincoln and the Wichita Wingnuts. Over 88 total games, Reyes hit .300 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 56 RBI. He also swiped 18 bases in 20 attempts. The native of Barcelona, Venezuela was one of just two players in the league with at least 15 doubles, 15 homers and 15 steals, joining American Association Most Valuable Player Jose Sermo.

Reyes has produced at the plate while playing several different positions defensively; over the course of seven professional seasons, Reyes has spent time at every position but pitcher. The 6'0, 200-pounder began his pro career as a 17-year old in the Miami Marlins organization back in 2012, and progressed through the system to reach Jupiter in 2017. For his career, Reyes is a .254 hitter with 35 home runs and 229 RBI.

The Railroaders open a three-game series with the North Division-leading St. Paul Saints on Thursday night at 7:05 PM. Left-hander Eudis Idrogo (5-3, 4.72) starts for Cleburne, while St. Paul will counter with right-hander Ryan Zimmerman (4-1, 3.58).

