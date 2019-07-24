King 'K': McGovern Sets Franchise Strikeout Record in Win over AirHogs

July 24, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (34-27) beat the Texas AirHogs 7-2 at Shaw Park on Wednesday night.

New shortstop Carlos Garcia hit a solo home run to left with one out in the bottom of the first to give the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Goldeyes' starting pitcher Kevin McGovern struck out Luo Jinjun on an 0-2 count to set the club's all-time record for strikeouts. It was McGovern's 436th in a Goldeyes' uniform, passing the 435 punch outs recorded by Chris Salamida from 2010-14.

Winnipeg extended the lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler Hill led off with a double to right-centre. Two wild pitches during an eventual walk to Carlos Garcia ushered home Hill. After Kyle Martin walked with one out, Willy Garcia lined a single to centre that scored Carlos Garcia. Dominic Ficociello capped the rally with a two-run double to left-centre.

The AirHogs (15-46) pulled within 5-2 in the top of the sixth on a two-run single from Javion Randle. Texas brought the tying run to the plate with no outs, but Christian Torres relieved McGovern and worked out of the inning without any further runs. Torres finished the night with three shutout innings of relief.

The Goldeyes tacked on a sixth run in the bottom of the sixth when Martin hit a two-out, bloop single to centre that scored Kevin Garcia.

In the bottom of the seventh, Hill hit a sacrifice fly to left that scored Reggie Abercrombie. It was Abercrombie's 530th run in the American Association, which is a new league career record.

Tyler Garkow worked a perfect top of the ninth to close out the win.

McGovern (9-4) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits in five-plus innings. McGovern walked two and struck out three.

Zech Lemond (0-9) started for the AirHogs and took the loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in four and one-third innings. Lemond walked five and struck out none.

Game two of the three-game series is Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Joel Seddon (2-3, 7.09) faces right-hander Kevin Hilton (3-6, 3.97). Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.