Milwaukee Rallies Late to Stun Dogs on Wiener Wednesday

July 24, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





ROSEMONT, Ill. - D.J. Snelten hurled six shutout frames, but the Milwaukee Milkmen stormed back late to stun the Chicago Dogs, 5-3, on Wiener Wednesday at Impact Field.

The Dogs struck first in the bottom of the third. Jordan Dean led off the inning with a single and scored on the next at-bat when Gustavo Pierre ripped an RBI double to left-center.

Two batters later, a single by David Olmedo-Barrera scored Pierre to make it 2-0, Chicago. That single extended Olmedo-Barrera's hitting streak to a league-high 21 games.

Dean tripled to lead off the fifth inning and scored on Pierre's sacrifice fly to push the lead to three.

Milwaukee responded with a three-spot in the seventh. Carlos Zambrano began the inning in relief of Snelten, and ultimately loaded the bases with one out. Rich Mascheri (L, 4-2) took over from there, and the Milkmen drew a walk to get on the board. On the next at-bat, Adam Walker lined a two-run single to tie the game at three. Mascheri then induced a popout and strikeout to limit the damage and escape the jam.

Casey Crosby, working a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, surrendered the go-ahead two-run single to Manuel Boscan to give Milwaukee the 5-3 advantage.

The Dogs threatened with singles from Victor Roache and Mitchell Kranson in the ninth, but Milwaukee closer Myles Smith slammed the door for the save.

LHP Jake Dahlberg will get the start for game two tomorrow evening. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM.

Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a live broadcast of every Dogs game, with team broadcasters Sam Brief and Henrique DaMour on the call. Follow the team on social media - @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat - and use the hashtag #TakeABite. For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.