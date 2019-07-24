Goldeyes Add Veteran Garcia, Darvill Headed to Pan-Am Games

July 24, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed veteran infielder Carlos Garcia on Wednesday.

Garcia hit .275 with one home run and 21 RBI in 76 games last season for the Atlantic League's Lancaster Barnstormers. A native of Municipio de Diaz, Venezuela, Garcia added 26 runs scored, seven doubles, and was 21-for-24 in stolen base attempts. Garcia helped Lancaster reach the Atlantic League postseason while seeing time at second base, third base, shortstop, and the corner outfield.

Garcia was originally signed by the Kansas City Royals as an international free agent in 2008. A switch-hitter and right-handed defender, Garcia is a lifetime .264 hitter with a .344 on-base percentage in 10 professional seasons. The 27-year-old has averaged 83 runs scored, 21 doubles, 55 RBI, 47 stolen bases, and 59 walks per 162 games during his career. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound Garcia has reached the Double-A level with both the Royals' and San Francisco Giants' organizations.

To make room for Garcia, the Goldeyes removed Wes Darvill from the active roster. Darvill has been selected to the Canadian National Team for the 2019 Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru. The baseball portion of the event runs from July 27th through August 4th.

On Monday, the Goldeyes released left-handed pitcher Grant Borne.

The Goldeyes' active roster currently stands at 22 players.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open a three-game series at home tonight against the Texas AirHogs. First pitch from Shaw Park is at 7:05 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.