ST. PAUL, MN - Make sure you put on your green because we don't want anything to get lost in translation. We'll get you hyped up because We All Scream For Ice Cream. We're giving you the second chance you always wanted to honor some of the greatest pigs that have delivered baseballs to the umpires in St. Paul Saints history. It all unfolds during the post-All-Star break homestand from July 24-29.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Cleburne Railroaders, 7:05 p.m. - Longest Game of Telephone presented by Chick-fil-A

The St. Paul Saints are in a pennant race and are trying to finish in first place. The St. Fall Paints are in a pennant chase and are trying to fish in first space. The hall grates are in a peanut case and are frying fish in thirst waste. What message is started, won't be the one that finishes during the Longest Game of Telephone presented by Chick-fil-A. This is your chance to whisper whatever you want into the ear of the person next to you. But be careful because there may be a huge misconception in what comes out of your mouth and goes into their ear. Once you get your story straight come enjoy the craziest tailgate party around on Walser Wednesday.

Thursday, July 25 vs. Cleburne Railroaders, 7:05 p.m. - St. Patrick's Day In July presented by St. Paul Athletic Club

Who doesn't like their baseball played extra STOUT?? It's Irish Night, presented by St. Paul Athletic Club, as the team will be donning their special Fighting Irish jerseys and auctioning them off after the game. We can't promise you pots of gold, but perhaps the luck of the Irish will be with the Saints that night. As has become tradition the Saints will wear special Irish jersey's as your favorite players will change their names for the night. Cheer on Brady O'Shoemaker, Jeremy McMartinez and Dan O'Motl, as the Saints Go Green. Grab a $1 beer while you're waiting in line for another $1 beer on Thirsty Thursday, presented by St. Paul College a member of Minnesota State.

Friday, July 26 vs. Cleburne Railroaders, 7:05 p.m. - The Masked Singer presented by FOX & Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks

Which local celebrity can croon a tune? We're about to find out with our own version of The Masked Singer presented by FOX. Fans will vote for their favorite singer and also guess which local celebrity is inside the costume. It's time to Enter Sandman as you walk through the gates because you're going to feel like you're In Da Club. The Saints are Comin on this Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks featuring music to get you officially pumped up. We Will Rock You with our amazing music that will get you hyped as you're guaranteed to Remember Our Name.

Saturday, July 27 vs. Kansas City T-Bones, 7:05 p.m. - Second Chance Prom presented by Pillbox Bat Co.

It was awkward, uncomfortable, and some of us didn't have a date. Don't worry we're giving you another opportunity during our Second Chance Prom Night presented by Pillbox Bat Co. Put on your best gown or nicest tux, ask that person you've always wanted to have that one dance with and enjoy the moment from your teen years you wish you could rewrite. Go all out and rent the limo, buy the corsage, and enjoy a Night Under the Stars. If you're not going to dress up for prom, then throw on that flowery shirt for Treasure Island Resort and Casino Saturday.

Sunday, July 28 vs. Kansas City T-Bones, 7:05 p.m. - Monument Pork Night (first 1,500 fans receive a Great Hambino and Brat Favre dual bobblehead giveaway)

The tradition started a year ago when we inducted three pigs into Monument Pork. This year, two of our favorites get the honorary treatment as the Great Hambino and Brat Favre are enshrined. In 1998 the Great Hambino came into our lives, sauntering to the plate and calling his shot. He started out as a real mudslinger on the mound, making a name for himself as a pitcher for the Boarston Red Sox. His unique hoof-trot to the plate also became a staple. The Hambino displayed so much power that his four legs became too expensive to keep around. Harry Frazee sold him to the New York Yankees in 1919. It was in the Bronx that the Hambino was dubbed the "Sultan of Snout". He clobbered 659 home runs there and was part of seven World Series championships. In 2010, Brat Favre ambled into CHS Field and despite making his name in the neighboring state of Wisconsin for 15 seasons, Favre made his to way to Minnesota. The old gunslinger was able to flick the baseballs to the home plate umpire from 60 yards away, dropping it right into their satchel. He was a superstar for one season before fading right before season two and walking off into the sunset. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a double bobblehead of the two swines. Following the game kids run the bases and get team autographs on Cub Family Sunday.

Monday, July 29 vs. Kansas City T-Bones, 7:05 p.m. - Free Ice Cream presented by Thelma's Treats

I scream, you scream we all scream for ice cream. Whether it's vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, rocky road, with sprinkles, whipped cream, nuts or chocolate fudge we can all agree that Free Ice Cream day presented by Thelma's Treats is the best day of the year. After all that sugar you'll be racing around on Metropolitan State University Gotta Go Monday.

The season is winding down, with just two homestands remaining after this, but fear not as we get you hyped for the home stretch. We'll give you a taste of Minnesota Nice, but make sure you're clear on our messaging. It's not PUN is Good, it's FUN is Good. With a little Luck of the Irish the Saints will make another push towards the playoffs because there are no second chances this year. It's six days that will leave you in Hog Heaven from July 24-29.

