Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Cassie Miller

July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Cassie Miller

The leading cause of death among young athletes on the field is an undetected heart condition. Cassie Miller is working with Nick of Time to help provide CPR training, heart screenings, and awareness to save lives.

#NWSLImpact | Presented by @nationwide







