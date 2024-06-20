Late Home Run Sinks ThunderBolts

CRESTWOOD, IL - Ruddy Gomez threw seven strong innings in his first home start but the ThunderBolts dropped their third straight game to the Florence Y'alls Thursday night, 3-2 at Ozinga Field.

Despite a strong start from Gomez, the ThunderBolts (15-22) found themselves in an early hole as Florence (14-20) scored a run in the third. Hank Zeisler doubled and, with two outs, scored on a Brian Fuentes infield single.

The score was still 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, when the Bolts responded. Joey Grabanski singled and stole second base before Emmanuel Sanchez delivered a two-run homer, his first of the year, giving the ThunderBolts a 2-1 advantage. The home run was one of three hits in the game for Sanchez.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Gomez came back out to pitch the seventh. The first hitter, Blaze O'Saben, reached on an infield single. Sergio Gutierrez followed with a home run to put the Y'alls back ahead.

The Bolts put the tying runner on base in both the eighth and ninth but were unable to even the score.

Jonaiker Villalobos (2-3) beat the ThunderBolts for the second time this year, allowing two runs over six innings. He struck out 12. Gomez (0-1) took his first career loss. He pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Kent Klyman tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

The ThunderBolts return to the road for a weekend series against the Evansville Otters. Game one on Friday will pit the Bolts' Buddie Pindel (4-2, 1.97) against Evansville's Braden Scott (0-5, 3.86). First pitch from Bosse Field is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

