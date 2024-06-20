Otters Blow Out Boomers in Series Finale

June 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters pulled through with a massive win on Thursday, taking down the Schaumburg Boomers 10-1 at Bosse Field.

After giving up late leads in the first two games of the set, the Otters (14-22) avoided the sweep at home and got after the Boomers (22-13) pitching staff early.

In the first inning, Logan Brown delivered with a two-RBI double to the left-center gap to open the scoring for Evansville. Giovanni DiGiacomo singled earlier in the frame and Jomar Reyes walked which allowed them both to score.

In the fifth, the Boomers plated their only run of the game but the Otters answered right back in the home half of the inning with another pair of runs.

Blake Mozley led off with a single, then DiGiacomo smacked an RBI double to the outfield. He later came in on a Jomar Reyes double play.

On the ground ball, the first basemen of the Boomers stepped on first, then threw to second base and had David Mendham in a run down. Before being tagged out to end the inning, DiGiacomo went from second to home and scored on the 3-6-1 twin killing. It marked a 4-1 Otters' advantage.

The dagger came in the sixth inning, when Evansville tacked on another four runs. DiGiacomo notched his second and third RBI on a base hit. Jake Green singled in a run and Mike Peabody hit a sacrifice fly to get in on the fun.

Later in the seventh inning, Pavin Parks homered to right-center field. In Evansville's final frame at the plate, Mason White smoked an RBI-double to the opposite gap, scoring the final Otters run of the game.

Leading the offense with three hits, DiGiacomo has begun his Otters career five-for-nine at the dish in two games. White, Parks, Brown and Mozely also registered multi-hit games, and as a team Evansville garnered a baker's dozen worth of knocks.

Tristan Harvin (2-1) was dominant on the mound. Pitching in just his third start of the year, the righty tossed six innings of quality ball, striking out seven and allowing just the one run on three hits. Aaron Glickstein (1-3) was tabbed with the loss.

Evansville Aces product Shane Harris made his professional debut today in the seventh inning. The right-hander tossed a scoreless frame, giving up a hit and a walk with one strikeout.

In the last two innings, Jon Beymer slammed the door allowing just one walk while picking up one strikeout.

The Otters begin a new series tomorrow against the Windy City ThunderBolts at 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.