Washington Still in First After Sudden-Death Loss

June 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things dropped the series finale to the Gateway Grizzlies, 2-1, on Thursday Night at Wild Things Park in sudden death to finish a short homestand. The Wild Things are still in first place in the West as they get set for a nine-game road trip that begins tomorrow.

Starting pitcher Jordan DiValerio threw a gem, allowing just one run in 6.2 innings, earning a quality start. Wagner Lagrange hit a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth to extend the game for Washington but could not secure the victory in the sudden death situation.

Despite a slow start offensively, the Wild Things saw outstanding defensive plays to end the first three innings. Second baseman Evan Berkey made a diving grab then threw to first from his knees to finish the opening frame. In the second, Derek Gellos worked a double play all by himself at first base. He caught a rocket sent right to him before tagging out the runner at first to save what could have been a dangerous situation for Washington. To conclude the third inning, the Grizzlies attempted to take an extra base, but JC Santini back picked Cole Brannen at third.

Through six innings, neither side could muster a run as they struggled to figure out their opponent's pitcher. Jordan DiValerio dominated on the mound for the Wild Things in his eighth start of the season. From the fourth to seventh innings, the righty retired 10 straight batters with two punchouts to boot. In total, DiValerio threw 6.2 innings before being pulled with runners on first and second.

Nick MacDonald entered in the seventh for Washington. DJ Stewart drove in the game's first run with a hard-hit single up the middle to put Gateway on the board. The run was charged to DiValerio making his final stat line one run on five hits in addition to three punchouts and one walk. It is the fourth quality start of the season for DiValerio.

MacDonald pitched through the eighth inning, striking out two in the frame to maintain the 1-0 score in favor of the Grizzlies. The Wild Things threatened in the bottom of the eighth with a double from Alex Ovalles but could not bring him home. Gyeongju Kim took the bump in the ninth to keep the Grizzlies from extending their advantage. He was successful in his efforts despite allowing a leadoff double to give Washington one final chance to score. Wagner Lagrange stepped up to the plate to lead off the frame and wasted no time. On the second pitch of the at bat, he launched a bomb over the left field wall and into the parking lot.

The no-doubter, paired with a bat flip, ignited the crowd at Wild Things Park. Three straight Wild Thing strikeouts sent the game to extra innings with the score tied at one apiece.

Kim stayed in for the tenth, retiring the side and fanning a batter. Robert Chayka started the bottom of the frame on second with Santini leading off. A sacrifice bunt from Santini brought Chayka just 90 feet away from victory, but he would remain there as the game would go to sudden death.

Washington chose to pitch for the sudden death period with Justin Goossen-Brown taking the reins. Brannen started on first base for the Grizzlies and moved to second after a sacrifice bunt. Tate Wargo hit a ball down the first base line to score Brannen and give Gateway the walk-off victory.

The Wild Things have a quick turnaround with a second-consecutive weekend series on the road against the Schaumburg Boomers on deck. Washington took the series last weekend with two wins in Schaumburg to maintain first-place in the West Division. First pitch on Friday night at Wintrust Park is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.