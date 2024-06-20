Y'alls Sweep Bolts, First Sweep of Season

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (14-20), presented by Towne Properties, sweep the series against the Windy City ThunderBolts (15-22) and win game three by a final score of 3-2. The win marked the fourth win in a row for Florence and their first sweep of the season.

Florence sent the southpaw Jonaiker Villalobos to the mound and he was spectacular. Firing six strong innings allowing just two runs on four hits collecting a whopping 12 punchouts. This was a season-high in strikeouts for any Y'alls pitcher in a single outing.

Florence got on the board first with an RBI single from Brian Fuentes that scored Hank Zeisler to take a 1-0 lead in the third. A two-run shot from Emmanuel Sanchez gave Windy City the 2-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Florence didn't get down and continued to battle back. A leadoff single from Blaze O'Saben, making his Y'alls debut, put a runner on for Sergio Gutierrez in the seventh. Gutierrez launched a two-run blast deep into the night to give the Y'alls a 3-2 lead. The clutch homer was the fifth of the season for Gutierrez.

Florence will head to Joliet to open a three-game series with the Slammers for the first meeting between the two teams in 2024. The Y'alls will send veteran pitcher Edgar Martinez to the mound looking to rebound after his last start. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.

