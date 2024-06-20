Y'alls Sweep Bolts, First Sweep of Season
June 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (14-20), presented by Towne Properties, sweep the series against the Windy City ThunderBolts (15-22) and win game three by a final score of 3-2. The win marked the fourth win in a row for Florence and their first sweep of the season.
Florence sent the southpaw Jonaiker Villalobos to the mound and he was spectacular. Firing six strong innings allowing just two runs on four hits collecting a whopping 12 punchouts. This was a season-high in strikeouts for any Y'alls pitcher in a single outing.
Florence got on the board first with an RBI single from Brian Fuentes that scored Hank Zeisler to take a 1-0 lead in the third. A two-run shot from Emmanuel Sanchez gave Windy City the 2-1 lead in the fifth inning.
Florence didn't get down and continued to battle back. A leadoff single from Blaze O'Saben, making his Y'alls debut, put a runner on for Sergio Gutierrez in the seventh. Gutierrez launched a two-run blast deep into the night to give the Y'alls a 3-2 lead. The clutch homer was the fifth of the season for Gutierrez.
Florence will head to Joliet to open a three-game series with the Slammers for the first meeting between the two teams in 2024. The Y'alls will send veteran pitcher Edgar Martinez to the mound looking to rebound after his last start. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2024
- Washington Still in First After Sudden-Death Loss - Washington Wild Things
- Boomers Stopped in Finale at Evansville - Schaumburg Boomers
- Wargo Walks off Wild Things in Sudden Death - Gateway Grizzlies
- Y'alls Sweep Bolts, First Sweep of Season - Florence Y'alls
- Gray Dazzles with Complete Game Shutout, Titans Sweep Knockouts - Ottawa Titans
- New England Shutout in Shane Gray's Complete Game; Swept by Titans - New England Knockouts
- NY Boulders to Open Home Stand with Clover Stadium Debut of Assaf Lowengart - New York Boulders
- Schaumburg Comes from Behind to Take Middle Game from Otters - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.