Boomers Stopped in Finale at Evansville

June 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters salvaged a game in the series by besting the Schaumburg Boomers 10-1 on Thursday night, scoring runs in five different innings to end Schaumburg's three-game win streak.

Evansville opened the scoring for the second consecutive contest, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the first on a two-run double from Logan Brown with two outs. The Otters would not trail the rest of the contest. The Boomers pulled within a single run in the top of the fifth when Felix Aberouette singled home Aaron Simmons but Evansville scored the next eight runs to pull away including two in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth.

Aaron Glickstein suffered the loss on the hill, working five innings and allowing four runs with two walks and five strikeouts. Schaumburg managed just four hits, two of which came from Christian Fedko, who reached base three times. The Boomers were just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the finale.

The Boomers (22-12) return home tomorrow to begin another weekend of fun at Wintrust Field when the Washington Wild Things visit at 6:30pm. The fun begins with Jurassic Ballpark on Friday night along with postgame fireworks. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

