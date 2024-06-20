NY Boulders to Open Home Stand with Clover Stadium Debut of Assaf Lowengart

June 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders, owners of the best record in the Frontier League at 23-10, are back at Clover Stadium tonight for the start of a six-game home stand. Up first is a twi-night (2 for the price of 1) doubleheader against the New Jersey Jackals, beginning at 6:05pm EDT.

This evening's games also mark the home field debut of IF Assaf Lowengart, the first Israeli-born position player ever to sign a professional contract with an American-based team.

Lowengart (wearing uniform #10) had barely enough time to recover from his jet lag before taking the field on Tuesday night, going 1-for-2 with a double, walk, hit by pitch, and run scored in a 4-3, 10-inning win at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ.

He suited up for Team Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and, before that, the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Following tonight's twin bill, the Boulders welcome the first-year New England Knockouts in for their inaugural visit of the season.

Tomorrow (7:05pm EDT start) is Military Appreciation Night, with SuperHero Night set for Saturday (6:35pm first pitch), and "Sopranos Day" coming up Sunday (3:05pm start), featuring an appearance by series co-star Steve Schirripa and his beloved dachshund Willie.

