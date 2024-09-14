Late Comeback Gives Rainiers Win

September 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (78-64) evened the series, beating the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (73-69) by a score of 10-5, Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Ryan Ward opened the scoring in the first inning with a three-run home run, his 30th of the season. Kobe Kato drew a bases loaded walk in the second inning to put Tacoma on the board, but a home run from James Outman brought Oklahoma City's lead back to three.

Trailing 4-1, the Rainiers scored five runs in the fourth inning highlighted by a bases loaded double from Jason Vosler in his first game back. A three-run home run from Samad Taylor in the fifth inning made it 9-4 in Tacoma's favor.

Drew Avans used an RBI double in the sixth to make it 9-5 and that is where it stayed until the ninth. In Tacoma's last at-bat, Nick Solak hit an RBI single to bring their lead back to five, and that is where it stayed, as Joey Krehbiel spun a scoreless ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jake Slaughter extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. The infielder is now hitting .262 with Tacoma. Michael Mariot earned his ninth win of the season, allowing four earned runs over 5.0 innings. He gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out six.

Tacoma and Oklahoma City will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark scheduled for 4:05 PM PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

