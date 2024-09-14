Gusto Throws Ninth Quality Start But Space Cowboys Fall on Saturday

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (89-53, 40-27) took an early lead but saw the Reno Aces (74-68, 39-28) come back in a 4-2 defeat on Saturday night at Constellation Field.

RHP Ryan Gusto (L, 8-6) got the start for the Space Cowboys and worked around a one-out hit by pitch in a scoreless first. The righty rebounded by retiring the next seven hitters, surrendering just a two-out single in the third, but then sat down the next seven in a row.

Sugar Land got on the board in the bottom of the second inning against former Astros' RHP Humberto Castellanos (W, 9-1). Trey Cabbage singled to begin the frame and Brice Matthews followed with a double to the left-field corner, allowing Cabbage to score from third, giving the Space Cowboys a 1-0 lead with Matthews advancing to third on the throw home. Quincy Hamilton hit a deep flyout to center in the ensuing plate appearance that scored Matthews from third, widening the Space Cowboys advantage to 2-0.

After five scoreless frames, the Aces were able to get a run on Gusto in the top of the sixth when Bryson Brigman doubled and scored on a one-out single from Tim Tawa. Gusto induced a flyout and struck out Kyle Garlick to leave the tying run on base and returned for the seventh inning for Sugar Land. After a strikeout of Michael Perez, Blaze Alexander singled and Andy Weber hit a go-ahead two-run homer to move Reno in front 3-2, ending Gusto's evening. The righty still spun 6.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits without walking a batter while striking out six. RHP Rafael Montero come on for Sugar Land and finished off the top of the seventh, striking out one.

Offensively, the Space Cowboys were unable to put a runner in scoring position after the second inning. Miguel Palma collected a single in his first Triple-A at bat to start the third but was thrown out on a stolen base attempt. Zach Dezenzo started the fourth with a single, which turned into the last hit of the game for Sugar Land, who generated a walk in the sixth and a free pass in the seventh as they were stymied by a combination of Castellanos, LHP Jose Castillo (H, 5) and RHP Scott McGough (S, 8). A Tawa solo homer in the eighth added on the final tally for Reno, who won their third straight against the Space Cowboys.

Seeking a series split, Sugar Land closes out their regular-season home schedule on Sunday afternoon as they conclude their six-game tilt with Reno. LHP Colton Gordon (8-1, 4.11) is slated to start against LHP Blake Walston (3-2, 4.85) for a 2:05 pm CT first pitch at Constellation Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

