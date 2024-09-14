Aviators Host El Paso Chihuahuas in Final Homestand of Regular Season

September 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, September 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The 12th and final homestand of the regular season will consist of six games from Tuesday-Sunday, September 17-22 and all games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the season finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

The '24 regular season finale on Sunday, September 22 will be broadcast on The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a six-game road trip in Albuquerque, New Mexico against the Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The series will conclude on Sunday, September 15.

The 2024 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 149 games (75-home; 74-away).

The Aviators are in their 41st season (42nd calendar season) in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (120 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, September 17: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, September 18: Bark on the Berm/Doodles on the Diamond on Law Enforcement Night

Thursday, September 19: $2.00 Beer Night/College Night & Katrina Bree will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Plaza

Friday, September 20: Fireworks/Faith and Family Night

Saturday, September 21: *Aviators Jersey Night, presented by Credit One Bank

Sunday, September 22: Fan Appreciation Day (season finale) *first 2,000 fans through the gates

Pacific Coast League Standings - second half - (as of September 14)

W-L, Pct., GB

+Sugar Land, 40-26, .606, - -

^Reno, 38-28, .576, 2.0

Tacoma, 35-32, .522, 5.5

Aviators, 34-32, .515, 6.0

Salt Lake, 33-34, .493, 7.5

+First half winner

^Wild-card winner in second half (team with the next-best record in second half, if Sugar Land wins the second half).

NOTE: The Triple-A season will be split in two halves, with the first half concluded on Sunday, June 23 (75 games). The second half began on Tuesday, June 25. The first-half winners (PCL and International League) will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three League Championship Series against the second-half winner from September 24-26.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, clinched the first half in the PCL (49-26, .653) and the Omaha Storm Chasers, clinched the first half in the IL (Triple-A best record of 49-24, .671).

The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three LCS of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues. The winners of the IL and PCL will meet in a single-game format on Saturday, September 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. (PT).

KEVIN KRUGER CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17: UNLV Runnin' Rebels head basketball coach Kevin Kruger will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Kruger guided UNLV to a 21-13 (.618) overall record in his third season as head coach in 2023-24 and UNLV advanced to the NIT post-season tournament (3-1 record). He played point guard at UNLV and was a member of the 2007 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 team as a senior. The Runnin' Rebels compiled an overall record of 30-7 under head coach Lon Kruger.

2024 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 68 dates, Las Vegas total is 430,333 for an average of 6,328 with nine sellouts. The season-high crowd was 9,742 (sellout) vs. Reno on opening night (March 29). The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,534,915. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 41 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over five seasons (2019, 2021-24) is 2,533,904 which includes 90 sellouts.

2024 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. game (September 22) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees

4Topps Corner: $55.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees

Club Seats: $50.00 + Fees Pricing is subject to change

El Paso's roster features catcher Kevin Plawecki, right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt and infielder Nate Mondou (IL). Plawecki played for the Las Vegas 51s from 2014-18 as a member of the New York Mets organization. He has played seven Major League Baseball seasons with New York (2015-18), Cleveland (2019), Boston (2020-22). Crismatt played one season for the Las Vegas 51s (2018) and Mondou played two seasons for the Las Vegas Aviators (2021-22).

El Paso assistant pitching coach Jimmy Jones was a member of the Las Vegas Stars, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, for two seasons (1986-87). He was the third overall pick by San Diego of the June 1982 First-Year Player Draft. He played eight seasons in the Major Leagues (1986-93) with San Diego, New York Yankees, Houston and Montreal.

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for seven seasons (2017-19, 2021-24). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Aviators on Radio in 2024: Russ Langer will broadcast the 149 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 24th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 37th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and 7 seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2023, Langer completed his 12th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Is in his fifth season with the Aviators, and his fourth in the broadcast booth. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. In 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. He also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball, UNLV football and UNLV baseball games on SSSEN. On July 10, he was named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV football for the 2024 season.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com and Bally Live.

2025 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket information and group hospitality packages for the final two homestands are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

