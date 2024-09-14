Albuquerque Overcomes Nine-Run Deficit to Record 16-14 Walk-off Triumph

September 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes trailing, 10-1, entering the bottom of the third inning, Albuquerque rallied over the ensuing innings to take a 14-10 lead. Las Vegas then scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie it and eventually send the game to extra innings.

After the Aviators failed to score a run in the top of the 10th, Elehuris Montero led off the home half of the inning with a walk-off, two-run clout to give the Isotopes a 16-14 walk-off victory Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes.

Topes Scope: - The nine-run comeback is tied for the second largest in team history (also: May 23, 2021, vs. Oklahoma City, 11-10 win after trailing 10-1 in the bottom of the sixth). Albuquerque overcame an 11-run deficit August 7, 2010, vs. Sacramento.

-The walk-off is the Isotopes ninth of the year and fourth walk-off homer, all counting for the Isotopes last four walk-off victories. The nine walk-offs are the most in a year since the 2015 season when the Isotopes tied a club-record with 11 walk-offs (also: 2006).

-It's the sixth all-time walk-off win against the Aviators and first since June 3, 2021, 2-1.

-The two teams combined for 30 runs on the night, the 11th time in team history both clubs combined for 30-plus runs and fourth in 2024 (also: March 31 vs. El Paso, 16-15 loss; April 23 vs. Oklahoma City, 17-13 loss; and April 25 vs. Oklahoma City, 21-9 loss).

-Tonight was the 104th time in club history both clubs scored in double-digits, 88th time at home and 11th time in 2024 (last: August 11 vs. Sacramento, 17-10).

-The Isotopes improved to 3-3 in extra innings and 3-0 at home (other: August 8 vs. Sacramento, 5-2 in 10 innings).

-Elehuris Montero connected on two homers, the ninth multi-homer game of the season (last: Willie MacIver August 14 at Round Rock. He is the first Isotopes player to tally a multi-homer game that included a walk-off homer since Alan Trejo September 24, 2021, vs. Reno.

-The Isotopes surrendered seven runs in the opening frame-the most relented in the opening frame in 2024-bringing their season total to 124 in the first inning, the most in Triple-A.

-Peyton Battenfield lasted just 0.2 innings and permitted seven runs, the shortest start by an Isotopes starter (non-spot start/opener) since Phillips Valdez April 9, 2023, vs. Salt Lake (also 0.2 innings). It's the 18th time an Albuquerque starter allowed seven-plus tallies.

-Las Vegas' starter Blake Beers allowed eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits over 4.1 innings. It's the fifth time an opposing hurler has permitted eight-plus runs against the Isotopes in 2024. -Greg Jones belted his 16th dinger of the year to extend his hitting streak to 16 games, tied for the longest active streak in Triple-A. Slashing .310/.355/.479 with four homers and 10 RBI during the stretch. It's his longest hit streak of his career (previous: 13, July 1-17, 2022, with Montgomery). Has a homer in three-straight games.

-Elehuris Montero belted his 14th and 15th homers of the season, tallying his 50th and 51st dingers as an Isotope, the sixth Albuquerque player to record 50 home runs (Sam Hilliard, Jordan Patterson, Jason Wood, Jerry Sands and Joe Dillon). It was his second multi-homer game as an Isotope (other: April 27, 2023, at Round Rock).

-Nolan Clifford made his pro debut and went 1-for-5 with a two-run single while playing third base.

-Daniel Cope went 2-for-4 with a two-run blast, his second homer of the year.

-Jimmy Herron tallied three hits for his 21st multi-hit contest of the year and fifth game with at least three hits (last: August 27 vs. Reno, three hits).

-Grant Lavigne registered two hits for his 24th multi-hit contest and second-straight. Over 11 games in September, Lavigne is slashing .368/.497/.553 with two doubles, one triple, one homer and six RBI.

-AJ Lewis recorded a career-tying three hits (four times; last: May 31, 2023, with Spokane), including two doubles and two RBI. It was his third pro game tallying two doubles in a contest and second-straight.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Karl Kauffmann while the Aviators have not announced a starter.

